The week past in Aurora prep sports, 12.1-12.6.16

Grandview junior Leilah Vigil (34) looks for a cutter to pass to during the second half of the Wolves’ 62-52 win over Ralston Valley in a Class 5A girls basketball showdown on Dec. 2, 2016, at Grandview High School. Vigil overcame foul trouble to contribute eight points in her first game in a Grandview uniform. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Dec. 1-6, 2016:

The Grandview girls basketball team overcame some early nerves in their season opener and went on to 62-52 victory over Ralston Valley Dec. 2.

The Wolves and Mustangs — ranked first and second respectively coming into the season in Class 5A — traded scoring runs, but Grandview managed to build a lead as large as 20 points in the third quarter to provide enough cushion to put the game away.

UCLA-bound senior Michaela Onyenwere finished with a game-high 23 points, while sophomore Alisha Davis and junior transfer Leilah Vigil — who went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter — added eight apiece. Senior Kennede Brown scored most of her seven points in the final period.

Full game recap and statistics, here.

• The Cherokee Trail boys basketball team claimed the Best of Colorado title with a 49-31 win over Rangeview in an all-Aurora final contested Dec. 3 at Highlands Ranch High School. Senior guard Jaizec Lottie (who averaged nearly 22 points per game in three contests) poured in a game-high 26 points, while Tyson Rodgers added 10 for the Cougars to overcome a Raiders team led by Matthew Johnson with 10 points and Ryan Ongala with eight. Full places and results, here.

• The Vista PEAK boys basketball tournament eased to the crown in its own Bison Bash Tournament Dec. 3 with an 84-34 demolition of Fort Morgan. Three Bison — Tre Early with 16 points, Dylan Holt with 13 and Quincy Sanders with 12 — scored in double figures as coach Gary Childress’ team used a 26-4 second quarter to blow it open against its former Colorado 7 member. Full places and results, here.

• With an epic comeback, the Eaglecrest girls basketball team completed an undefeated run through the Dec. 3 Rebel With A Cause Tournament, hosted by Columbine High School. The Raptors faced a 17-4 deficit to the host Rebels after one quarter and trailed 33-19 at halftime, but outscored Columbine 14-3 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the fourth quarter for the 52-47 win. Full places and results, here.

• Seniors Brian Butler (132 pounds) and Brandon Minear (160) each won championships Dec. 3 at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational wrestling tournament, helping Regis Jesuit to ninth as a team. Brian Hodes (145) lost in the final as the Raiders’ third finalist, while 138-pound runner-up Omar Gonzalez paced 14th-place Aurora Central.

• Senior Dilan Esparza (113 pounds) and junior Jayden Smith (182) pinned their opponents in championship matches to help Vista PEAK to second place Dec. 3 at the Middle Park Invitational. Tristan Curtis (126), Seth Abeyta (132) and Ryan Poolman (160) also made finals for the Bison.

• The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team completed a home-and-home sweep of Lewis-Palmer with a 7-1 win Dec. 3 at Family Sports Center. Kyle Nelson and Shane Ott scored 2 goals apiece for the Raiders, while Dylan Kelly and Wyatt Verity each had a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders, who had five goal scorers and 11 players with at least one assist.

• Senior Colbey Ross poured in 30 points, senior Josh Walton added 19 and senior Austin Forsberg chipped in 11 as the Eaglecrest boys basketball team edged Chatfield 77-75 Dec. 2 in a battle of Final Four teams from last season. Neither team led by more than five points, but the Raptors made the key plays down the stretch to get to 2-0.

• Junior Daijon Smith went for 26 points and junior Goy Wang added 14 as Overland came through in the second half for a 71-63 win over Regis Jesuit on Dec. 1. Jamil Safieddine (15), Connor Hobbs (12), Justin Lamb (11) and Elijah Martinez (10) were in double figures in defeat for the Raiders.

• Junior Simone Cade had two 5A state qualifying times and all three relays made state in Grandview’s 103-80 girls swimming dual win over Cherokee Trail Dec. 1.