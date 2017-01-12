The week past in Aurora prep sports, 1.5-1.11.17

Grandview senior Armando Santillan takes control of his opponent from Fort Lupton in his first match at the Colfax Smackdown wrestling tournament on Jan. 6-7, 2017, at Denver East High School. Santillan was one of three individual champions for the Wolves, who also won the team title in a 10-team field. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Jan. 5-11, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

All the way up to the third spot in On The Mat’s Class 5A team rankings, the Grandview wrestling team looked like every bit of it at the Colfax Smackdown Jan. 6-7.

The Wolves had three champions — sophomore Fabian Santillan at 120 pounds, senior Armando Santillan at 132 pounds and senior Gabe Baumgartner at 285 pounds — and dominated over two days at Denver East High School.

Grandview piled up 164 points to easily top a field that had two tough Pueblo teams drop out due to weather and travel problems.

• Tucson Redding scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter — including a g0-ahead 3-pointer — and Overland rallied for a 71-66 non-league boys basketball win at Rangeview Jan. 10. The Trailblazers outscored the Raiders 14-3 in the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds, to win the battle of two of Aurora’s three Class 5A semifinal teams last season.

• The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team defended its home floor with a 60-52 victory over Hinkley in an all-Aurora matchup Jan. 10 which saw 6-foot-11 sophomore Samba Kane make his varsity debut for the Raiders. Kane recorded seven points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots in limited duty, while Justin Lamb finished with 13 points to pace Regis Jesuit to its third straight win.

• The Cherokee Trail wrestling team dominated the Denver South Rebel Invitational Jan. 7 on the strength of eight champions. Chad Powell (106 pounds), Drake Davis (120), Keath Fearon (126), David Rivera (138), Lane Frost (145), Josh Richardson (160), Sean Salak (182) and Max Gonzales (220) won their weights.

• Wrestlers from Aurora programs won nine weight classes at the annual Rangeview Raider Classic tournament Jan. 11. Octavio Lopez (120 pounds), Werals Niyongabo (126) and Omar Gonzalez (138) won titles for Aurora Central, while Serj Chavez (145), Tairus Venable (160) and Emery Bemis (182) took crowns for Hinkley, host Rangeview had winners in Josh Nuttall (106) and Frank Vargas (220) and Seth Abeyta (132) won for Vista PEAK. The Aurora Public Schools teams will be facing each other in dual meets soon.

• Senior Cade Alcock continued an offense tear with a pair of goals and Shane Ott and Wyatt Verity also scored as the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team downed Monarch 4-2 Jan. 7 at Family Sports Center. Goaltender Dillon Whalen made 33 saves and Kyle Nelson had a pair of assists as the Raiders defeated the Coyotes in a rematch of last season’s state championship game. On the same ice in an earlier game, the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team won by the same 4-2 score against Dakota Ridge. Billy Bostwick (Eaglecrest) was among four goal scorers and goalie Kyle Englert (Grandview) made 14 saves in the victory.

• Sophomore Francesca Belibi scored 23 points, junior Emma Wrede added 11 and junior Noelle Cahill chipped in 10 as the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team continued to warm up with a 69-52 victory over No. 5 Fairview Jan. 7.

• Gateway sophomore Taylor Bender knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing in the closing seconds to break a tie and lift the Olys to a 44-42 EMAC girls basketball victory at Hinkley Jan. 7. Bender finished with 13 points and Makayla Jones — who poured in 33 points the previous night — added 20 for Gateway, which overcame an 18-point efort from senior Kayla Readus.

• The Grandview boys basketball team became the last team to get knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 55-51 loss at Arapahoe Jan. 6. Minus injured star guard Lechaun Duhart, the Wolves trailed the Warriors by eight at halftime and rallied in the second half behind Gaige Prim (25 points) and Kain Mack (12).

• Six Smoky Hill boys basketball players scored seven or more points — headed by sophomore Kenny Foster with 22 — and the Buffaloes escaped Cherokee Trail with a 71-65 Centennial League victory Jan. 6. Tyson Rodgers scored 18 points and Ian Kelly added 16 for the Cougars, who were in the game despite missing injured leader Jaizec Lottie.