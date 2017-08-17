The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 8.17-8.24.17

Cherokee Trail sophomore Beam Boonta, right, and the rest of the boys golfers in the Centennial League finally get to play, as the league holds it’s first meet on Aug. 17, 2017, at Meadow Hills G.C. in Aurora. The tournament is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, Aug. 17-24. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 17-24, 2017:

・Centennial League boys golfers finally get going Aug. 17 when the first of five league tournaments takes place. Two-time defending league champion Davis Bryant of Eaglecrest along with golfers from Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill convene at Aurora’s Meadow Hills Golf Course at 11 a.m. Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK of the EMAC South Division compete with the North Division teams in the first league major at 12:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills G.C.

・Rangeview plays host to Denver East in a non-league softball contest Aug. 18 as the Raiders get the honors as the first Aurora softball program to begin their season. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. as Rangeview attempts to turn the tables on a Denver East team that blanked it 20-0 in the 2016 season opener.

・The Vista PEAK softball team begins the 2017 campaign at home Aug. 21 as the Bison welcome Mountain Vista in at 4:30 p.m. The 5A Golden Eagles topped 4A Vista PEAK in a three-run contest last season. Also slated for a 4 p.m. start is Hinkley’s road contest at Englewood as the Thunderbirds — a co-op team with Gateway this season — plays for the second time in three days after an Aug. 19 home contest against Overland.

・The Cherry Creek Invitational boys golf tournament Aug. 21 features a 20-team field, including five from Aurora. Golfers from Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill will be on hand at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City for a 7:30 a.m. start. Other golfers from Regis Jesuit compete in the third Continental League tournament of the year at 8 a.m. at Lone Tree G.C.

・The Eaglecrest softball team opens at home against Douglas County Aug. 22 as the Raptors embark on a very difficult schedule by facing a Huskies team that made it to the quarterfinals of last season’s Class 5A state tournament. Eaglecrest, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, welcomes Douglas County in at 4:30 p.m.

・Grandview plays host to Mountain Range on Aug. 23 as part of a slate of three games for Aurora softball teams. The Wolves face the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m., the same time Regis Jesuit visits rival Mullen.