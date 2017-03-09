The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 3.9-3.15.17

Senior Taylor Parker, right, and the two-time defending Class 5A state champion Grandview girls soccer team opens its season against Mountain Vista at 7 p.m. March 14 at Shea Stadium in a rematch of last season’s state championship game. The matchup is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (March 9-15, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from March 9-15, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

• Which Aurora girls basketball team makes the Class 5A state championship game is decided March 9, when Grandview and Regis Jesuit clash in a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum. Standing in the way of the Wolves on their way to their first-ever state championship game berth is a Raiders team that is young, but growing in confidence.

• Seven Aurora girls soccer teams kick off the season March 9, the opening day for the full spring prep sports season. Two of the five games on the slate feature all-city match ups with Vista PEAK and Aurora Central set to meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium and Eaglecrest playing host to Rangeview at Legacy Stadium at 5:30 p.m. A 7 p.m. matchup between Grandview and Regis Jesuit was postponed to another date because the Aurora schools’ girls basketball teams were to meet in the Class 5A state semifinals at the same time.

• First pitch for the spring prep baseball season comes March 9, a day that includes two matchups of Aurora teams. Fierce APS district rivals Hinkley and Gateway meet right off the bat when the Olys play host to the Thunderbirds at 4 p.m. Eaglecrest also pays a 3:30 p.m. visit to Vista PEAK.

• The Eaglecrest boys basketball team plays Rock Canyon in the Class 5A semifinals March 10, as the Raptors and Jaguars tip off at 8:30 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum with a spot in the state final at stake. In the Final Four for the fourth time in the past five seasons, Eaglecrest is in search of a third state title game berth in that span.

• State hoops championships get decided March 11 at the Denver Coliseum, as Aurora Class 5A boys and girls teams hope to secure state titles. The 6:30 p.m. 5A girls final will feature either Grandview or Regis Jesuit, while Eaglecrest would be in the 8:30 p.m. 5A boys final with a Final Four victory on March 10.

• The Grandview girls golf team tees off at the Chili Chill Invite March 11 at Eagle Trace Golf Course, as the Wolves begin the defense of last season’s Class 5A state championship at a tournament hosted by Broomfield.

• A girls soccer state championship game rematch is set for March 14 at Shea Stadium, as 5A state champion Grandview takes on 5A runner-up Mountain Vista at 7 p.m. The Wolves posted a 2-1 victory over the Golden Eagles on May 25, 2016, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

• The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team play host to Cherry Creek at 6 p.m. March 15, as a rematch from last season’s 5A semifinals takes place at Lou Kellogg Stadium.