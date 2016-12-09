The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 12.8-12.14.16

From left, Marquise Johnson, Tre Early and Quincy Sanders helped the Vista PEAK boys basketball team to a sweep of its season opening Bison Bash tournament. One of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Dec. 8-14, 2016) is Vista PEAK’s trip to the Ponderosa Invitational where it goes after a second tournament crown. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Dec. 8-14, 2016:

• The Eaglecrest girls basketball team opens the Douglas County Holiday Tournament Dec. 8 as the Raptors aim to win a second tourney title. They open against Sand Creek at 5:30 p.m. Vista PEAK and Rangeview head to the three-day Major Mortgage Classic hosted by Fruita Monument High School as they take on Palisade (6 p.m.) and Fruita Monument (7:30 p.m.), respectively.

• The Vista PEAK boys basketball team opens play at the Ponderosa Tournament Dec. 8 as the 3-0 Bison seek to follow up a win in their own Bison Bash with another tourney crown. Scoreboard & schedule here.

• A powerhouse early slate of boys basketball action continues Dec. 9 with some outstanding matchups involving Aurora teams. Cherokee Trail plays host to Lakewood at 7 p.m. in a battle of teams that both won all three games at the Best of Colorado tournament, while Rangeview is at Grandview at 7 p.m. and Overland pays a 7 p.m. visit to George Washington. Aurora Central wraps up play at the Fairview Festival.

• Grandview plays at Regis Jesuit at 7 p.m. in a girls basketball showdown Dec. 9 as Aurora’s top two programs in the recent past do battle. The Wolves have won the past two meetings, but the Raiders hold a 3-2 edge in the last five.

• The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team battles Ralston Valley at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 as the Bruins head to the APEX Arena in Arvada for the first of two meetings in Foothills Conference play. Cherry Creek turns around to play host to Doherty at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at Family Sports Center.

• Vista PEAK plays host to a wrestling tournament on Dec. 10 as the Bison welcome in a field of teams that includes Gateway, Hinkley, Overland and Smoky Hill. Grandview plays host to its annual dual tournament that also includes Rangeview (start time 9 a.m.), while Cherokee Trail travels to the La Costa Canyon Classic in California, Eaglecrest is in Colby, Kan., Aurora Central is at Columbine, and Regis Jesuit is at the Harold McCray Invite at Lewis-Palmer H.S.

• The Regis Jesuit girls swim team visits Heritage at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 for a dual meet between top Continental League programs. A non-league Aurora dual meet is set for 3:30 p.m. when Overland visits Hinkley.