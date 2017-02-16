The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 2.16-2.22.17

As the 2016-17 boys basketball regular season comes to a close, senior Marquise Johnson, center, and the Vista PEAK boys basketball team is No. 14 in the Class 4A RPI standings. Seeding for the Class 5A & 4A boys and girls state basketball tournaments comes out Feb. 19, one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Feb. 16-22, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 16-22, 2017:

・The Class 5A & 4A state wrestling tournaments run Feb. 16-18 at the Pepsi Center in Downtown Denver, where the wrestling season comes to its conclusion in one of the largest spectacles in prep sports. Twenty-nine wrestlers — at least one from all 11 Aurora programs — earned trips and a chance at making the medal podium. First-round wrestling begins at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 16, continues with quarterfinals (12:45 p.m.) and semifinals (7:15 p.m.) Feb. 17, and concludes with placing matches (2:30 p.m.) and the Parade of Champions and finals at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Full time schedule and Aurora qualifiers, here. Full state tournament pairings, here. State tournament at a glance, here.

・Ice hockey teams tune up for the playoffs with big games Feb. 16 and 17 as both Regis Jesuit and the Cherry Creek co-op team play quality Foothills Conference opponents in their second-to-last games of the regular season. Cherry Creek has a 7:10 p.m. contest at the South Suburban Ice Arena against Mountain Vista Feb. 16, while the Raiders — undefeated through games of Feb. 11 — drop the puck with Monarch in a second rematch of last season’s state championship game at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Sports Stable in Superior.

・The basketball regular season wraps up Feb. 17 as Aurora boys and girls teams seek final wins to cement their spots in the upcoming postseason — or sneak their way in if they are on the cusp. Some good rivalry games are in store, as Jaizec Lottie and Cherokee Trail pay a visit to Colbey Ross and Eaglecrest at 7 p.m., while APS rivals collide as Hinkley is at Aurora Central and Rangeview visits Gateway (the second game of a doubleheader, with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m.). The seeding for the postseason is due out Feb. 19.

・The postseason for girls basketball and ice hockey begins Feb. 21 with first-round matchups in both sports. The Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey teams both sat in the top five in RPI going into the final week and will likely play home games in the opening round, with the hockey second round following Feb. 24 and quarterfinals Feb. 25. Grandview, Regis Jesuit, Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Overland and Eaglecrest in 5A and Vista PEAK in 4A were in playoff position in girls hoops.

・The boys basketball postseason tips off Feb. 22 with Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill, Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit and Rangeview in 5A and Vista PEAK in 4A in postseason position in the RPI standings used to seed the playoffs.