The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 12.15-12.21.16

Senior Samantha Smith, right, and the Regis Jesuit girls swim team invades the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center on Dec. 17, 2016, for the annual Coaches Invitational meet that closes out the first portion of the girls swim season. Smith is one of 41 individual Raiders who have qualified for the multi-classification meet, which is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Dec. 15-21, 2016). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happening in Aurora prep sports between Dec. 15-21, 2016:

・The Eaglecrest, Overland and Grandview boys basketball teams open the Tarkanian Classic Dec. 16 as the trio close out the opening portion of their schedule in Las Vegas. The Raptors and Trailblazers play in the Orleans Division of the tournament and tip off with back-to-back games on the same court at Bishop Gorman High School, with Eaglecrest playing Durango, Nevada, at 5 p.m. MT and Overland (which won the Platinum bracket last season) taking on American Fork, Utah, at 6:20 p.m. MT. The Wolves play in the Gatorade Division and being with a game at 5:40 p.m. vs. Spring Valley (Nevada) at Desert Oasis HS. (Orleans Division schedule & scoreboard, here) (Gatorade Division schedule & scoreboard, here)

・The Grandview wrestling team opens the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 16 as the Wolves head out with a variety of other strong Colorado teams to compete in the 22nd annual tournament. Around 90 prep teams from across the country convene at the Reno Events Center. In other big wrestling events, the Northern Colorado Christmas Classic runs Dec. 16-17 at the Budweiser Events Center with Eaglecrest, Hinkley and Vista PEAK in the field, while Cherokee Trail hosts its annual Holiday Duals Dec. 17 with a group that includes Rangeview.

・The annual Coaches Invitational is set for Dec. 17 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center as the opening portion of the girls swim schedule comes to a close. Aurora teams and individual swimmers and divers with requisite qualifying times/scores compete in the meet, which begins with prelims at 8:30 a.m. Finals begin at 4 p.m. For non-qualifiers for the Coaches Invitational, Gateway is hosting its own invitational that runs Dec. 16-17.

・A pair of strong all-Aurora boys basketball matchups take place Dec. 17 with 7 p.m. tip-offs set at Regis Jesuit, which welcomes in Cherokee Trail, as well as at Smoky Hill, with Rangeview calling.

・An ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center Dec. 17 features both teams with Aurora players in their last games before winter break. The Cherry Creek co-op team skates first against Resurrection Christian at 3:15 p.m., while Regis Jesuit plays Denver East at 6:20 p.m. in the annual Teddy Bear toss game. Fans are asked to bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Raiders score their first goal of the game, which will be collected

・The Grandview girls basketball team begins play at the Nike Tournament of Champions Dec. 19 as the Wolves will be one of five Colorado teams to compete in the 20th edition of the four-day prestigious national tournament in Phoenix. Grandview competes in the Joe Smith Division and opens up against Archbishop Mitty at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Mesquite High School.

・Vista PEAK plays a basketball doubleheader on Dec. 20 at Palmer Ridge, with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the undefeated boys at 7 p.m. In other hoops, Hinkley travels to play the FNE Warriors at Montbello at 7 p.m. in boys play, while the Cherokee Trail girls pay a 7 p.m. visit to Fossil Ridge.