The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 11.30-12.6.16

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016:

• The 2016-17 winter prep sports season officially opens Nov. 30 with a moderate slate of basketball games, including Eaglecrest (Chaparral), Smoky Hill (Brighton) and Aurora Central (Skyline) playing 7 p.m. home games in boys play and Cherokee Trail heading to Regis Jesuit at 7 p.m. to highlight girls play. Vista PEAK opens a boys and girls basketball tournament that extends for several days and the Rangeview girls open at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament.

• Two-time defending state champion Overland plays host to Regis Jesuit at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in an outstanding boys basketball opener for both teams. The Raiders were one of only three teams to beat the Trailblazers last season and have won three straight in the series. Several other Aurora boys teams open in tournament play as Vista PEAK continues a tournament it opened the previous night, Cherokee Trail and Rangeview head to Highlands Ranch and Gateway is in Grand Junction for the Warrior Classic.

• The wrestling season opens Dec. 1 with a variety of dual matches, including several in league competition already. Cherokee Trail visits Cherry Creek for a strong Centennial League battle at 7 p.m., while Grandview heads to Smoky Hill and Eaglecrest plays host to Overland at the same time. Regis Jesuit is home to Rock Canyon for a Continental League dual at 7 p.m., while Hinkley wrestles at George Washington at 5 p.m.

• A pair of dual meets between Aurora Public Schools rivals opens the girls swim season on Dec. 1, as Rangeview pays a visit to Gateway at 4:30 p.m. and Aurora Central is at Hinkley at the same time. Regis Jesuit welcomes Mountain Vista to its bubble to open the Continental League schedule at 4 p.m.

• The Grandview girls basketball team plays host to Ralston Valley at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in a battle of teams that many consider to be the top two teams in Class 5A coming into the season. The Wolves and Mustangs both return a significant number of contributors from teams that lost in last season’s semifinals.

• The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team opens its state title defense at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 with a visit to the Monument Ice Rinks to take on Lewis-Palmer. The Cherry Creek co-op team also hits the ice for the first time, as the Bruins skate against Aspen at 5:45 p.m. at the Aspen Ice Garden.

• A large slate of wrestling tournaments is set for Dec. 3, with city programs spread between six tournaments. Aurora Central, Eaglecrest and Regis Jesuit make their annual visit to Arapahoe for the Warrior Invitational, while Grandview and Smoky Hill head to Fort Lupton, Eaglecrest and Overland compete at Broomfield, Rangeview is in Golden and Vista PEAK visits Middle Park.

• The Eaglecrest boys basketball team pays a visit to Rock Canyon at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in a powerhouse early matchup between teams expected to make strong runs at the Class 5A state championship. The Raptors won last season’s meeting by 26 points. Also on the slate in boys hoops is Grandview playing host to Legend at 7 p.m., as well as Rangeview welcoming in Dakota Ridge.