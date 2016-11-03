The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 11.3-11.9.16

The Cherokee Trail football team has a tenuous hold on the No. 16 spot in the Class 5A RPI rankings — which are used to determine the 16-team state playoffs — and will likely benefit no matter the result of its 7 p.m. contest against Pomona on Nov. 4, 2016, at the North Area Athletic Complex. That game is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, Nov. 3-9. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Nov. 3-9, 2016:

・The Eaglecrest football team aims to finish an undefeated regular season Nov. 3 in the A-Town Game of the Week as the Raptors go against visiting Arvada West in a 7 p.m. contest at Legacy Stadium. Eaglecrest aims to win its first league championship since 1993. The game will be live streamed at no charge courtesy of the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports. Live stream here. Gateway closes against Golden at 6 p.m. at the North Area Athletic Complex in Golden and Aurora Central closes out its season at Douglas County at 7 p.m.

・Prelims of the Class 5A state gymnastics meet are slated for Nov. 3 at Thornton High School as competition begins for a field that includes the Overland co-op team at 4 p.m. The individual event finals (for the top 15 finishers on the balance beam, uneven bars, vault and floor exercise) are set for 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

・Seven Aurora football teams play their regular season finales Nov. 4 with two matchups carrying playoff implications. Cherokee Trail sits No. 16 in the Class 5A RPI (which is used to determine the 16-team playoff field) and is likely to get a boost even from a loss to Pomona in a 7 p.m. contest at the NAAC in Golden, while Vista PEAK is No. 18 in the 3A RPI with a win at Palmer Ridge at 7 p.m. potentially yielding the program’s first playoff berth. Grandview has a playoff tuneup against Overland at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium and postseason-bound Regis Jesuit meets Bear Creek at 7 p.m. at Jeffco Stadium. Hinkley (vs. Chaparral at 6:30 p.m.) and Smoky Hill (vs. Arapahoe at 7 p.m. at Stutler Bowl) finish with home games, while Rangeview plays on the road at 7 p.m. vs. Castle View.

・Class 5A volleyball regionals open Nov. 4 with three city teams in action and two others Nov. 5. On the opening day, Cherokee Trail is at Fossil Ridge (Region 1), Rangeview is at Denver East (Region 5) and Grandview is at Mountain Vista (Region 7), while the next day sees Eaglecrest visit Chaparral (Region 6) and Regis Jesuit trek to Fruita Monument (Region 9).

・The Class 5A boys soccer quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 5 with Grandview the lone team remaining among the final eight. The seventh-seeded Wolves play at No. 2 Boulder. Quarterfinal winners move into the semifinals, which are scheduled for Nov. 9.