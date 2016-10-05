From left, Latrale Smith, Ramiree Quick, Jaion Colbert and Donovan Carver will try to help the Overland football team pick up its first win of the 2016 season when the Trailblazers play host to Arapahoe in the A-Town Game of the Week. Overland and Arapahoe open Mount Massive League play with the matchup, which will be streamed live by StreamItSports, at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 from Stutler Bowl, one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 10.6-10.12.16. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at the some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from 10.6-10.12.16:

• The A-Town Game of the Week prep football game pits Arapahoe vs. Overland at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 as league play has finally arrived around Colorado. The Warriors and Trailblazers meet for the first time since 2010 in Mount Massive League play. The contest will be live-streamed, presented by the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports. Game preview here and link to the free live stream, here. Undefeated Eaglecrest travels to Fort Collins to face Rocky Mountain at 6 p.m. in another key game that will be streamed.

• Aurora volleyball courts will be packed Oct. 6 as 10 of the city’s 11 teams are in action. Key Centennial League matchups include Cherokee Trail playing host to Eaglecrest and Grandview welcoming in Cherry Creek — both scheduled for 6:15 p.m. — while Rangeview welcomes in traditional EMAC nemisis Prairie View at 6:30 p.m. and Gateway visits Vista PEAK with the same time for first serve.

• The Rangeview boys soccer team plays at Vista PEAK Oct. 6 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. in a battle of teams and coaching staffs familiar with one another. Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium is key in Centennial League play, while Gateway plays at Westminster at 6:30 p.m. in a solid EMAC matchup.

• The Grandview softball team plays host to Brighton Oct. 6 with first pitch at 4 p.m. in a game that is one of the last in the regular season for softball, which concludes two days later. Gateway plays at Hinkley at 4 p.m. in a battle of winless teams looking to end the season with a victory. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill are all finished before the last day, with the final days of the regular season still significant for postseason seeding.

• Boys tennis regionals conclude Oct. 7 as the field for the Class 5A state tournament will be decided over three days of play. Aurora teams play in six of the eight regionals. Full pairings and schedule, here.

• The Grandview field hockey teams plays at Kent Denver at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 as the Wolves take on the Sun Devils, the only undefeated team left and a potential opponent for them in the opening round of the upcoming state playoffs.

• A busy Saturday slate of football is set for Oct. 8 including undefeated Aurora Central playing host to Westminster at 1 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Vista PEAK welcoming in Denver North at 1 p.m. and Rangeview paying a noon visit to the NAAC to take on a hot Arvada West team.