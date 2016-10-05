The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 10.6-10.12.16

AURORA | A look at the some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from 10.6-10.12.16:
• The A-Town Game of the Week prep football game pits Arapahoe vs. Overland at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 as league play has finally arrived around Colorado. The Warriors and Trailblazers meet for the first time since 2010 in Mount Massive League play. The contest will be live-streamed, presented by the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports. Game preview here and link to the free live stream, here. Undefeated Eaglecrest travels to Fort Collins to face Rocky Mountain at 6 p.m. in another key game that will be streamed.
• Aurora volleyball courts will be packed Oct. 6 as 10 of the city’s 11 teams are in action. Key Centennial League matchups include Cherokee Trail playing host to Eaglecrest and Grandview welcoming in Cherry Creek — both scheduled for 6:15 p.m. — while Rangeview welcomes in traditional EMAC nemisis Prairie View at 6:30 p.m. and Gateway visits Vista PEAK with the same time for first serve.
• The Rangeview boys soccer team plays at Vista PEAK Oct. 6 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. in a battle of teams and coaching staffs familiar with one another. Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium is key in Centennial League play, while Gateway plays at Westminster at 6:30 p.m. in a solid EMAC matchup.
• The Grandview softball team plays host to Brighton Oct. 6 with first pitch at 4 p.m. in a game that is one of the last in the regular season for softball, which concludes two days later. Gateway plays at Hinkley at 4 p.m. in a battle of winless teams looking to end the season with a victory. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill are all finished before the last day, with the final days of the regular season still significant for postseason seeding.
• Boys tennis regionals conclude Oct. 7 as the field for the Class 5A state tournament will be decided over three days of play. Aurora teams play in six of the eight regionals. Full pairings and schedule, here.
• The Grandview field hockey teams plays at Kent Denver at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 as the Wolves take on the Sun Devils, the only undefeated team left and a potential opponent for them in the opening round of the upcoming state playoffs.
• A busy Saturday slate of football is set for Oct. 8 including undefeated Aurora Central playing host to Westminster at 1 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, Vista PEAK welcoming in Denver North at 1 p.m. and Rangeview paying a noon visit to the NAAC to take on a hot Arvada West team.