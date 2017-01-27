The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 1.26-2.1.17

Keagan Banaitis, left, and the Rangeview girls swim team seeks to extend its dominance of the annual Aurora Public Schools Championships meet, which takes place this season at Hinkley High School. The two-day meet runs Jan. 27-28 and is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017:

• A big slate of wrestling is set for Jan. 26 with a mix of EMAC and Centennial League duals in the offing. Four Aurora Public Schools teams will be in action at Rangeview beginning at 6 p.m. with the host Raiders first taking on Aurora Central, and Hinkley going against Vista PEAK. Vista PEAK wrestles Rangeview at 7:30 p.m. in a rescheduled dual from Jan. 19.

• Some outstanding boys hoops league matchups are set for Jan. 27, including an EMAC showdown when Vista PEAK visits Rangeview at 7 p.m. in a battle of two of the three teams currently undefeated in league play. In Centennial League play, both co-league leaders have difficult contests in store as Grandview plays host to Smoky Hill and Eaglecrest welcomes in Overland. The Wolves and Raptors both aim for sweeps. In girls play, Rangeview visits Vista PEAK in a contest between teams undefeated in league play.

• Grandview visits Cherokee Trail for a wrestling dual Jan. 27 as the two Centennial League powers — both ranked in the top 10 in On The Mat’s latest 5A team rankings — face off at 7 p.m. for the league title. The Wolves and Cougars both had duals the previous night and tournaments the next day.

• The Cherry Creek-coop and Regis Jesuit ice hockey teams meet Jan. 27 with puck drop for the first of two battles between the local teams set for 8 p.m. at Family Sports Center, their mutual home ice. On the same ice Jan. 28, Cherry Creek skates with Ralston Valley at 3:15 p.m., followed by Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at 5:30 p.m.

• The two-day Aurora Public Schools Championships girls swim meet opens Jan. 27, with prelims (for individual swimming only) slated for 5:10 p.m. at Hinkley. Divers and finalists from Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview return for finals at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 28.

• The Regis Jesuit boys and girls basketball teams visit Highlands Ranch Jan. 28 for a doubleheader between the strong Continental League rivals. The girls game is slated for a 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m.

• Four Aurora wrestling teams head to Lincoln for the Les Mattocks Invitational Jan. 28, with Aurora Central, Gateway, Overland and Regis Jesuit part of a large field. Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill compete at Thomas Jefferson, Cherokee Trail heads to Brighton and Rangeview is at Thornton.

• National Athletic Letter of Intent Signing Day is Feb. 1 for a variety of sports, but this one represents the regular period of signing for prep football players. A number of recent commitments will ink their scholarship offers either at home or in ceremonies at their school.