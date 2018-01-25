The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 1.25-1.31.18

Senior Shane Ott, right, and the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team has back-to-back contests against Cherry Creek and Monarch Jan. 26-27, two of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Jan. 25-Jan. 31, 2018). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 25-Jan. 31, 2018:

• The course for the next two-year cycle in Colorado prep football is decided on Jan. 25 when the Colorado High School Activities Association holds its Legislative Council meeting at the Radisson Denver Southeast in Aurora. Among a large number of action items will be a vote on implementing the recommended realignment proposal that came out of the football committee’s meeting in December. Also under discussion is the football calendar, adding more games to the baseball season and much more.

• Regis Jesuit plays host to Highlands Ranch in a girls basketball clash of Continental League powers set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Still early in the league season, the winner has a definite leg up in the chase to win a league title. The Raiders look to avenge a 17-point road loss to the Falcons last season. The girls game is set for the gym at the Regis Jesuit Boys Division as part of a doubleheader that includes a boys game at 7 p.m.

• Ten Aurora wrestling teams take the mat Jan. 25 for dual matches, including a wide variety of all-Aurora matchups. Rangeview pays a 7 p.m. visit to Vista PEAK with bragging rights for Aurora Public Schools on the line. Grandview plays host to Overland at the same time with a large number of ranked wrestlers on display on the Wolves’ senior night.

• A big night of boys hoops is in store for Jan. 26 with some key matchups set in Centennial and EMAC play. Eaglecrest and Overland begin the second round of league play with a rematch as the Trailblazers aim for a sweep with a home game at 7 p.m. Smoky Hill gets a chance to even its series against Grandview on its home floor in another big Centennial League tilt, while Rangeview is at rising Vista PEAK in a game with definite EMAC title implications.

• The second matchup between the Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit ice hockey teams is Jan. 26 as the two local teams skate at 5:40 p.m. at Family Sports Center. The Raiders — who seek a sweep of the two-game Foothills Conference series — will conduct its annual Teddy Bear Toss where stuffed animals thrown on the ice after their first goal get donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Regis Jesuit turns right around and plays a 6:50 p.m. road contest Jan. 27 against Monarch in a rematch of last season’s state championship game won by the Coyotes.

• The Aurora Public Schools Championship swim meet runs Jan. 26-27 at Rangeview High School. The host Raiders aim to extend a reign of dominance at the meet to 15 seasons. Swim prelims begin at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 26, with diving prelims set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27, followed by swimming and diving finals at 12:10 p.m.

• Aurora wrestling teams spread out for competition Jan. 27 with several teams (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland and Vista PEAK) headed to the Les Mattocks Invitational at Abraham Lincoln H.S., while Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill take part in the Mile High Classic at Thomas Jefferson and Rangeview visits Thornton. Grandview goes on to wrestle a dual at powerhouse Ponderosa at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.