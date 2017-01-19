The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 1.19-1.25.17

Senior Lenzi Hudson, shooting, and the Grandview girls basketball team travels to Cherry Creek at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for the opening part of a Centennial League doubleheader that also features a boys game at 2:30 p.m. Both key Centennial League games are highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, Jan. 19-25, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Jan. 19-25, 2017:

• Some quality wrestling is in store for Jan. 19 with a variety of Aurora teams in action. While Grandview holds the edge in terms of depth, the Wolves’ 7 p.m. visit to Overland for a Centennial League dual should include at least 14 ranked wrestlers and produce some quality match ups, while Vista PEAK is at Rangeview at 7 p.m. in a battle of two of the deeper EMAC squads. Smoky Hill (vs. Arapahoe) and Eaglecrest (vs. Cherry Creek) play host to dual meets as well.

• The Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey teams both return to the ice Jan. 20 after a brief departure from play in Colorado for out-of-state tournaments. The undefeated Raiders skate against rival Ralston Valley at 6:30 p.m. at APEX, while the one-loss Bruins have a late 8 p.m. puck drop at Family Sports Center against Mountain Vista.

• A key boys-girls Centennial League hoops doubleheader is set for Jan. 21 when both of Grandview’s teams pay a visit to Cherry Creek. The girls game is set for 1 p.m. and features the top-ranked Wolves facing off against the Bruins in a battle of teams that each won their first four league games, while the boys contest at 2:30 p.m. pits the Wolves, who were tied for second place ahead of games Jan. 18, against the league-leading Bruins. Among other basketball highlights of the day, Rangeview is at Cherokee Trail in an all-Aurora non-league girls game at 1 p.m. and the Regis Jesuit boys become the latest Aurora team to visit George Washington (7 p.m.)

• The Grandview wrestling team continues at the Top of the Rockies Jan. 21 in the second day of competition, while Aurora’s other teams take the mats for various tournaments. Cherokee Trail is entered in the Rockwell Rumble in Orem, Utah — a two-day tourney that ends Jan. 21 — while Smoky Hill plays host to a field that includes Rangeview and Vista PEAK, Aurora Central and Overland go to Kennedy, Gateway, Hinkley and Regis Jesuit compete in the Northglenn Norse Invitational and Eaglecrest visits Rock Canyon.

• The Smoky Hill boys basketball team visits Cherry Creek at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in another test of the growing maturity for the Buffaloes in Centennial League play. Eaglecrest — which plays at Denver East Jan. 23 — is at Cherokee Trail at 7 p.m.