Volleyball: Vista PEAK set for first trip to 4A regionals

Junior Aleesia Smith (14) and the Vista PEAK volleyball team has won a program-record 14 matches so far in the 2017 season. The Bison received the No. 29 seed in the Class 4A volleyball playoffs and head to Longmont for Region 8 play on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Vista PEAK volleyball team’s quest to reach the Class 4A regionals has ended and now comes the even more difficult part, getting to the state tournament.

With a 14-9 regular season, the Bison finished No. 29 in the RPI standings and that’s the same seed they received in the postseason, which put coach Simon Moorwood’s team in the Region 8 tournament hosted by Longmont.

Vista PEAK tips off its regional on Friday at 4 p.m. with the host Trojans (19-4), followed by a 5:30 p.m. matchup against No. 17 Roosevelt (15-8).

The team with the best record at the end of three matches — Longmont and Roosevelt play in the finale — advances to the Nov. 10-11 4A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum.

Moorwood’s Bison have won the most matches in the school’s short varsity history, surpassing the 13-win campaigns in 2016 and 2015, which both left Vista PEAK shy of the postseason.

Vista PEAK hasn’t faced either Longmont or Roosevelt this season.

2017 CLASS 4A REGION 8 VOLLEYBALL

Nov. 3 at Longmont High School

Teams: No. 1 Longmont (19-4), No. 17 Roosevelt (15-8), NO. 29 VISTA PEAK (14-9)

Schedule: NO. 29 VISTA PEAK vs. No. 1 Longmont, 4 p.m.; N0. 29 VISTA PEAK vs. No. 17 Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; No. 17 Roosevelt vs. No. 1 Longmont, 7 p.m.