Volleyball: Season-ending Centennial League challenge set

Alex Henderson (8) and the Cherokee Trail volleyball team celebrated a four-set victory at Grandview on Oct. 10, 2017, at gave the Cougars the No. 2 spot in the final Centennial League standings. Cherokee Trail will play host to Grandview on Oct. 12 to open the three-match Centennial League Challenge. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Centennial League volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night, setting up the matchups for the season-ending Centennial League challenge tournament.

Based on their finish in the final standings, the eight league teams — including Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill from Aurora — were divided into two pools for three final matches beginning Thursday.

Cherokee Trail secured the No. 2 spot in the league standings with its four-set victory Tuesday at Grandview and will turn right around to play the rival Wolves yet again on Thursday. The Cougars get the home match this time against Grandview — which took sixth with a 3-4 league mark — then plays at No. 8 Overland Oct. 17 and at home against No. 4 Arapahoe Oct. 19.

Eaglecrest won a tiebreaker with Arapahoe to finished No. 3 in the final league standings and also face the same opponent it went against Tuesday — No. 7 Smoky Hill — on Thursday. The Raptors topped the Buffaloes in four sets and will again be on their home floor, then play at Mullen on Oct. 17 and are home to league champion Cherry Creek Oct. 19.

Grandview follows its visit to Cherokee Trail with a home match against Arapahoe Oct. 17 and a road match at Overland Oct. 19.

Smoky Hill visits Eaglecrest and closes out with two home matches against Cherry Creek (Oct. 17) and Mullen (Oct. 19).

Overland visits Arapahoe Thursday, then is home to Cherokee Trail (Oct. 17) and Grandview (Oct. 19).

Match dates and times are subject to change due to some school conflicts, but in general will be played at 6:45 p.m. as they were during the league season.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL CHALLENGE

Final standings: 1. Cherry Creek (7-0), 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL (5-2), 3. EAGLECREST (4-3), 4. Arapahoe (4-3), 5. Mullen (3-4), 6. GRANDVIEW (3-4), 7. SMOKY HILL (2-5), 8. OVERLAND (0-7)

Matchups (times subject to change)



Thursday, Oct. 12

GRANDVIEW at CHEROKEE TRAIL, 6:45 p.m. (6 vs. 2)



Mullen at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m. (5 vs. 1)

OVERLAND at Arapahoe, 6:45 p.m. (8 vs. 4)

SMOKY HILL at EAGLECREST, 6:45 p.m. (7 vs. 3)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Arapahoe at GRANDVIEW, 6:45 p.m. (4 vs. 6)



CHEROKEE TRAIL at OVERLAND, 6:45 p.m. (2 vs. 8)



Cherry Creek at SMOKY HILL, 6:45 p.m. (1 vs. 7)



EAGLECREST at Mullen, 6:45 p.m. (3 vs. 5)

Thursday, Oct. 19

Arapahoe at CHEROKEE TRAIL, 6:45 p.m. (2 vs. 4)



Cherry Creek at EAGLECREST, 6:45 p.m. (1 vs. 3)



GRANDVIEW at OVERLAND, 6:45 p.m. (6 vs. 8)



Mullen at SMOKY HILL, 6:45 p.m. (5 vs. 7)

