Volleyball: Regis Jesuit visits Western Slope, hopes to come back with 5A state tournament berth

Seniors Jenna Heinemeyer, left, Alex Osredker, center, and Kasandra Sturges have helped the Regis Jesuit volleyball team win six of its final eight matches of the 2016 regular season. The Raiders head to the Class 5A Region 9 tournament at Fruita Monument on Nov. 15, 2016, as the No. 28 seed in search of two wins for a berth in the 5A state volleyball tournament. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Regis Jesuit volleyball team hopes the long road its been on in 2016 results in a trip to the Class 5A state tournament.

Seeded No. 28 in a 36-team field of teams seeking to make it to the Denver Coliseum, the Raiders ended up in the 5A Region 9, which happens to be on the Western Slope at Fruita Monument High School.

So in her first year as head coach, Ellen Miks will guide Regis Jesuit to the Grand Junction area for the three-team regional that also includes the host and ninth-seeded Wildcats along with No. 16 Pine Creek. The Raiders open up against Fruita Monument at 9 a.m., then turn around and play Pine Creek at 10:30 a.m.

The team with the best record after the round robin tournament advances to the 5A state volleyball tournament Nov. 11.

Aurora is still in search of its first state tournament qualifier as No. 18 Grandview, No. 24 Cherokee Trail and No. 32 Rangeview all came up short at their respective regional tournaments Friday. No. 19 Eaglecrest is also in action on Saturday, as the Raptors play in the Region 6 tournament at Chaparral.

Regis Jesuit was one of the city’s three state tournament qualifiers last season along with Cherokee Trail (which beat Regis Jesuit in a tight opening match) and Grandview, but lost some key seniors and coach Laura Dunston, who stepped down following the season.

Nonetheless, the Raiders came into the season optimistically with a variety of key returning players such as senior setter Kasandra Sturges, senior outside hitter Alex Osredker and senior libero Jenna Heinemeyer — a Colorado State recruit — plus good size at the net in juniors Liz Koch and Noelle Cahill.

Regis Jesuit has turned things around since a 3-12 start with six wins in its last eight matches.

REGION 9 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Teams: No. 9 Fruita Monument, No. 16 Pine Creek, NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT

Schedule: NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT vs. No. 9 Fruita Monument, 9 a.m.; NO. 28 REGIS JESUIT vs. No. 16 Pine Creek, 10:30 a.m.; No. 16 Pine Creek vs. No. 9 Fruita Monument, noon