Volleyball: Rangeview heads to 5A Region 5 to face Denver East, Highlands Ranch

Sophomore Lexi Hurtado, left, and seniors Tyler Speller, center, and Jaelin Jones lead the Rangeview volleyball team into Class 5A Region 5 play on Nov. 4, 2016, at Denver East High School. The 32nd-seeded Raiders — the EMAC champion with 13 wins in their last 15 matches — open against seventh-seeded and host Denver East at 3:30 p.m. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A trip to the Class 5A state volleyball tournament has danced tantalizingly in front of Rangeview for the past few seasons.

The Raiders have been within a win, a set and in some cases a few points, from earning their way to the Denver Coliseum, only to come up just short.

Coach Doug Walker’s Rangeview team has its work cut out for it this season, as the East Metro Athletic Conference champions ended up with the No. 32 overall seed in the postseason and drew a trip to play in Friday’s 5A Region 5 tournament at Denver East High School.

The tournament features the fifth-seeded Angels (19-4) — who made last season’s 5A state semifinals — in addition to No. 20 Highlands Ranch, which has the same 15-8 record as Rangeview.

Walker’s team enters the postseason with 13 wins in their past 15 matches, which includes a 2-2 showing in their own tournament to wrap up the regular season.

Senior middle hitter Tyler Speller leads the Raiders with an average of 4.2 kills per set and ranks fifth in 5A with 272 total kills, while she also paces the team in blocks and service aces.

Senior Jaelin Jones and junior Ryan Nelson also put the ball away consistently and sophomore Lexi Hurtado is very effective as both a setter and hitter, while seniors Kourtney Grunlein and Kylee Flynn are difference makers in the passing game for Rangeview.

Denver East is led by senior outside hitter Chase Jackson (3.2 kills per set), while Highlands Ranch has the most prolific player in 5A in kills in senior Melissa Evans with 424 (5.1 per set).

The team with the best record in their two matches advances to the Nov. 11-12 5A state tournament along with the winners of the other 11 three-team regionals.

2016 CLASS REGION 5 VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Nov. 4 at Denver East H.S.

Teams: No. 5 Denver East (19-4), No. 20 Highlands Ranch (15-8), NO. 32 RANGEVIEW (15-8)

Schedule: NO. 32 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 5 Denver East, 3:30 p.m.

NO. 32 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 20 Highlands Ranch, 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Highlands Ranch vs. No. 5 Denver East, 7:30 p.m.