Volleyball: Four city teams try to serve up state tournament berths at 5A regionals

Junior Alex Henderson (8) and the Cherokee Trail volleyball team is seeded No. 16 going into Class 5A regional tournaments. The Cougars need to win the Region 9 tournament on Nov. 4, 2017, to earn a spot in the 5A state volleyball tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora has four chances to end its glaring absence from the Class 5A state volleyball tournament.

The city went unrepresented at the Denver Coliseum last season for the first time in nearly a decade, as a number of RPI-related circumstances and the rise of programs in other parts of the metro area kept them out.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Rangeview worked their way into the 5A postseason by their league standing or RPI position in the recently completed regular season.

The four local teams ended up in four different locations Nov. 3-4, when the winners of the 12 three-team regional tournaments earn their way into state.

Centennial League runner-up Cherokee Trail (14-9) — which won the 5A state championship in 2015 — is highest-seeded among Aurora teams with the No. 16 position, which sends it to Region 9.

Coach Terry Miller’s Cougars play No. 28 Pine Creek (9-14) at 11 a.m. Nov. 4, then face host and ninth-seeded Fort Collins (19-4) at 12:30 p.m.

The matchup seems to bode well for Cherokee Trail, which just beat Pine Creek in the Ponderosa Mustang Classic and played well against several teams Fort Collins competed evenly with.

Next-highest in seeding is Eaglecrest at No. 23, which puts it in the Region 3 mix at Fossil Ridge along with Brighton.

Coach Tanya Bond’s Raptors (13-10) — who come in after a 1-3 showing at the highly-competitive Rangeview Tournament — haven’t faced either the second-seeded SaberCats (last season’s state champions) or the 35th-seeded Bulldogs previously this season.

Eaglecrest faces Brighton (13-10) at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 followed by 19-4 Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m.

Grandview saw some outstanding opposition at the Cheyenne Mountain Tournament to end the season and it could serve the 27th-seeded Wolves well in Region 10 at Rock Canyon.

Coach Rob Graham’s 10-13 Grandview team gets its first look at the 10th-seeded Jaguars (16-7) at 8 a.m. Nov. 4, then turn around and play No. 15 Rampart (14-9) at 5:30 p.m.

EMAC champion Rangeview played a quality group at its own tournament to close out the season and has its work cut out for it at regionals as the No. 33 seed.

Coach Doug Walker’s Raiders (15-8) face Region 3 host and fourth-seeded Chaparral at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, immediately followed by a match against 21st-seeded Loveland.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A STATE VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS

REGION 2 (Nov. 3 at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Teams: No. 2 Fossil Ridge (19-4), No. 23 EAGLECREST, No. 35 Brighton (13-10)

Schedule: No. 35 Brighton vs. No. 2 Fossil Ridge, 4 p.m.; No. 35 Brighton vs. NO. 23 EAGLECREST, 5:30 p.m.; NO. 23 EAGLECREST vs. No. 2 Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.

REGION 4 (Nov. 4 at Chaparral H.S.)

Teams: No. 4 Chaparral (18-5), No. 21 Loveland (17-6), NO. 33 RANGEVIEW (15-8)



Schedule: NO. 33 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 4 Chaparral, 8:30 a.m.; NO. 33 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 21 Loveland, immediately following; No. 21 Loveland vs. No. 4 Chaparral, immediately following

REGION 9 (Nov. 4 at Fort Collins H.S.)

Teams: No. 9 Fort Collins (19-4), NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL (14-9), No. 28 Pine Creek (9-14)

Schedule: No. 28 Pine Creek vs. No. 9 Fort Collins, 9:30 a.m.; No. 28 Pine Creek vs. NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL, 11 a.m.; NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. No. 9 Fort Collins, 12:30 p.m.

REGION 10 (Nov. 4 at Rock Canyon H.S.)

Teams: No. 10 Rock Canyon (16-7), No. 15 Rampart (14-9), NO. 27 GRANDVIEW (10-13)



Schedule: NO. 27 GRANDVIEW vs. No. 10 Rock Canyon, 8 a.m.; NO. 27 GRANDVIEW vs. No. 15 Rampart, 9:30 a.m.; No. 15 Rampart vs. No. 10 Rock Canyon, 11 a.m.

🏐🏐🏐 — Full Class 5A regional groups and schedules, here