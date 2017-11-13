Volleyball: Aurora Central again to serve free Thanksgiving dinner to community on Nov. 16

For the second year in a row, senior Akolda Redgebol (15) and the Aurora Central volleyball team will serve up free Thanksgiving dinner to the Aurora community. The dinner is scheduled for 4:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2017, in the Aurora Central lunchroom. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | In the wake of an 11-win 2017 season, the Aurora Central volleyball team is serving up something bigger off the court.

For the second year in a row, coach Barry Lago and the Trojans are reaching out to their community to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Aurora Central players and coaches helped serve turkey, mashed potatoes and side dishes to 150 people in need last year and on Nov. 16, they hope to serve as many as 200. The meal is scheduled from 4:30-9 p.m. in the Aurora Central lunchroom.

“We are happy to give back to the community; we get support from them, so it’s just a way to give back,” said junior Selena Perez, who was also part of last year’s event.

“It’s also a team bonding thing. We have to work together to get it to work and everybody from the varsity to the JV get together and bond.”

Lago said the team aspect is important in the event, as older and younger players are paired together and given specific tasks to work together to make it happen.

Several members of the Aurora Police Department will also be involved in the meal as they were last year.

The meal is free, but the team asks anybody who plans to attend to call 303-326-4690 in advance to leave the number of people in their party.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel