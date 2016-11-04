Volleyball: Centennial League champion Grandview tries to keep roll going at regionals

From left, seniors Brennah Gaston, Madison Fleer, Raychel Reed and Angelica Juan lead the Grandview volleyball team into Class 5A Region 6 tournament on Nov. 4, 2016, at Mountain Vista High School. The Centennial League champion Wolves aim to continue the program’s lengthy streak of appearances at the 5A state volleyball tournament. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Grandview volleyball team’s postseason exploits in recent years are well known.

While other teams have rotated in and out of the state’s elite over the past decade-plus, the Wolves have been a constant in the deep rounds of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament under revered head coach Patty Childress.

Childress retired following last season’s state tournament and Rob Graham took over, seeking to pick up where she left off.

Graham gets his first chance to lead the Wolves in the postseason, as they qualified for the 5A regional playoffs as the No. 18 seed, highest among the five Aurora teams in the field of 36 teams teams fighting to make it to the Denver Coliseum.

Grandview (14-9) heads to the 5A Region 7 field Friday at Mountain Vista High School, where it faces No. 30 Boulder (13-10) at 6 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. matchup with seventh-seeded Mountain Vista (18-5).

This group of Wolves seem prepared for the playoffs, as they used an epic comeback to beat Arapahoe in five sets, swept Cherokee Trail to win the Centennial League championship and finished 2-2 at the loaded Cheyenne Mountain tournament to conclude the regular season at 14-9.

A very senior-heavy group is led on the attack by seniors Marina Schlaepfer, Alexis Gregson and Brennah Gaston, while Gregson, senior Madison Fleer and junior standout Kylee Harr give the Wolves a significant presence at the net, senior Angelica Juan knows how to distribute the ball and senior Raychel Reed is a defensive stalwart.

Mountain Vista comes into regionals off a 4-1 performance at the Dakota Ridge Tournament, while Boulder looks to extend a three-match winning streak. The Golden Eagles and Panthers play the first match of the tournament at 4 p.m.

The team with the best record in their two matches advances to the Nov. 11-12 5A state tournament along with the winners of the other 11 three-team regionals.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CLASS 5A REGION 7 VOLLEYBALL

Nov. 4 at Mountain Vista H.S.

Teams: No. 7 Mountain Vista (18-5), NO. 18 GRANDVIEW (14-9), No. 30 Boulder (13-10)

Schedule: No. 30 Boulder vs. No. 7 Mountain Vista, 4 p.m.; No. 30 Boulder vs. NO. 18 GRANDVIEW, 6 p.m.; NO. 18 GRANDVIEW vs. No. 7 Mountain Vista, 8 p.m.