Volleyball: 2017 Class 5A regional tournament pairings, schedule

Coach Terry Miller, center, and the Cherokee Trail volleyball team are one of four local qualifiers for the 2017 Class 5A regionals set to be played Nov. 3-4 at 12 sites. The Cougars are seeded No. 16 and head to play in a tournament at No. 9 Fort Collins. The winners of all 12 regionals advance to the Nov. 10-11 5A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Brackets and schedule for the 12 three-team 2017 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments scheduled for Nov. 3-4 at various sites as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the 5A state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-11 at the Denver Coliseum. Regional schedules will be updated. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

VOLLEYBALL: 2017 CLASS 5A REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

REGION 1 (Nov. 3 at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Teams: No. 1 Mountain Vista, No. 24 Liberty, No. 36 Boulder

Schedule: No. 36 Boulder vs. No. 1 Mountain Vista, 4 p.m.; No. 36 Boulder vs. No. 24 Liberty, immediately following; No. 24 Liberty vs. No. 1 Mountain Vista, immediately following

REGION 2 (Nov. 3 at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Teams: No. 2 Fossil Ridge, No. 23 EAGLECREST, No. 35 Brighton

Schedule: No. 35 Brighton vs. No. 2 Fossil Ridge, 4 p.m.; No. 35 Brighton vs. NO. 23 EAGLECREST, 5:30 p.m.; NO. 23 EAGLECREST vs. No. 2 Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.

REGION 3 (Nov. 4 at Castle View H.S.)

Teams: No. 3 Castle View, No. 22 Lakewood, No. 34 Broomfield

Schedule: No. 34 Broomfield vs. No. 3 Castle View, 11 a.m.; No. 34 Broomfield vs. No. 22 Lakewood, immediately following; No. 22 Lakewood vs. No. 3 Castle View, immediately following

REGION 4 (Nov. 4 at Chaparral H.S.)

Teams: No. 4 Chaparral, No. 21 Loveland, NO. 33 RANGEVIEW

Schedule: NO. 33 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 4 Chaparral, 8:30 a.m.; NO. 33 RANGEVIEW vs. No. 21 Loveland, immediately following; No. 21 Loveland vs. No. 4 Chaparral, immediately following

REGION 5 (Nov. 4 at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Teams: No. 5 Fruita Monument, No. 20 Fairview, No. 32 Douglas County



Schedule: No. 32 Douglas County vs. No. 5 Fruita Monument, 9 a.m.; No. 32 Douglas County vs. No. 20 Fairview, 10:30 a.m.; No. 20 Fairview vs. No. 5 Fruita Monument, noon

REGION 6 (Nov. 4 at Coronado H.S.)

Teams: No. 6 Coronado, No. 19 Dakota Ridge, No. 31 Denver South

Schedule: No. 31 Denver South vs. No. 6 Coronado, 10 a.m.; No. 31 Denver South vs. No. 19 Dakota Ridge, 11:30 a.m.; No. 19 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 6 Coronado, 1 p.m.

REGION 7 (at Chatfield H.S.)

Teams: No. 7 Chatfield, No. 18 Palmer, No. 30 Horizon

Schedule: No. 30 Horizon vs. No. 7 Chatfield; No. 30 Horizon vs. No. 18 Palmer; No. 18 Palmer vs. No. 7 Chatfield

REGION 8 (Nov. 4 at Rocky Mountain H.S.)

Teams: No. 8 Rocky Mountain, No. 17 Ralston Valley, No. 29 Arapahoe

Schedule: No. 29 Arapahoe vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain, 10 a.m.; No. 29 Arapahoe vs. No. 17 Ralston Valley, noon; No. 17 Ralston Valley vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

REGION 9 (Nov. 4 at Fort Collins H.S.)

Teams: No. 9 Fort Collins, NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL, No. 28 Pine Creek

Schedule: No. 28 Pine Creek vs. No. 9 Fort Collins, 9:30 a.m.; No. 28 Pine Creek vs. NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL, 11 a.m.; NO. 16 CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. No. 9 Fort Collins, 12:30 p.m.



REGION 10 (Nov. 4 at Rock Canyon H.S.)

Teams: No. 10 Rock Canyon, No. 15 Rampart, NO. 27 GRANDVIEW

Schedule: NO. 27 GRANDVIEW vs. No. 10 Rock Canyon; NO. 27 GRANDVIEW vs. No. 15 Rampart; No. 15 Rampart vs. No. 10 Rock Canyon

REGION 11 (Nov. 3 at Denver East H.S.)

Teams: No. 11 Denver East, No. 14 Legend, No. 26 Legacy

Schedule: No. 26 Legacy vs. No. 11 Denver East, 4 p.m.; No. 26 Legacy vs. No. 14 Legend, 5:30 p.m.; No. 14 Legend vs. No. 11 Denver East, 7 p.m.

REGION 12 (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Teams: No. 12 Cherry Creek, No. 13 Highlands Ranch, No. 25 Columbine

Schedule: No. 25 Columbine vs. No. 12 Cherry Creek; No. 25 Columbine vs. No. 13 Highlands Ranch; No. 13 Highlands Ranch vs. No. 12 Cherry Creek