Volleyball: 2016 All-EMAC teams

Rangeview senior Tyler Speller (2) and sophomore Lexi Hurtado, left, both earned All-East Metro Athletic Conference first team honors for the 2016 volleyball season, leading a group of six players from Aurora programs on the all-league first team as selected by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2016 volleyball season as picked by league coaches:

Hinkley senior Kayla Readus (2) landed on the All-EMAC first team for the 2016 volleyball season for her versatility. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ana De Los Santos (Libero), soph., Aurora Central; Kayla Readus (Utility), sr., Hinkley; Lexi Hurtado (S), soph., Jaelin Jones (OH), sr. and Tyler Speller (MH), sr., Rangeview; Lindsay Fernandez (Opp), fr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Shaylee Beefus (OH), sr., Kaylah Lewis (S), soph., Tori Morales (Libero), jr., Lily Pierce (Opp), soph. and Ke’ala Wright (MH), soph., Brighton; Taylor Bartell (Utility), soph. and Morgan Jackson (MH), jr., Prairie View; Meme Chhay (OH), soph. Westminster

Coach of the Year: Doug Walker, Rangeview

Sophomore libero Ana De Los Santos (3) earned her way onto the All-EMAC first team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Akolde Redgebol (OH), jr., Aurora Central; Laurel Ristvey (Opp), sr., Gateway; Gloria Castruita (S), sr., Alondra Gonzalez (Libero), jr. and Mariah Greenwell (MH), sr., Hinkley; Kourtney Grunlien (Libero), sr., Rangeview; Lindsay Fernandez (Utility), fr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Shelby Hernandez (Utility), fr., Brighton; Jazmine Chavez (OH), jr., Allison Maisells (MH), jr. and Kai Padilla (Opp), soph., Northglenn; Maya Baca (Libero), sr., Dylann Balaun (S), sr. and Morgan Johnson (MH), jr., Prairie View; Kay Tarbell (Utility/Opp), sr., Thornton

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Nina Lewis-Langford (MH), jr. and Jessica Torones (S), sr., Aurora Central; Michaela Dhainin (S), sr. Megan Gieseke (MH), sr. and Rachel Kusner (Libero), sr., Gateway; Ryan Nelson (MH), jr., Rangeview; Holly Edwards (Libero), jr., Lindsay Fernandez (S), fr., Alyssa George (OH), fr., Angie Rivera (MH), jr. and Jadyn Wangaard (OH), jr., Vista PEAK

Freshman Lindsay Fernandez earned several selections to the All-EMAC teams for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Lili Valdez (MH), jr. and Jennifer Zarate (Utility), soph., Adams City; Isa Padilla (Libero/Utility), sr., Northglenn; Kaylyn Gee (OH), Prairie View; Elissa Garduno (Libero), sr., Sydney Hoyt (Opp), sr., Malena Schoeni (S), sr. and Jamie Torres (Libero), sr., Thornton