Volleyball: 2016 All-EMAC teams

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2016 volleyball season as picked by league coaches:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Ana De Los Santos (Libero), soph., Aurora Central; Kayla Readus (Utility), sr., Hinkley; Lexi Hurtado (S), soph., Jaelin Jones (OH), sr. and Tyler Speller (MH), sr., Rangeview; Lindsay Fernandez (Opp), fr., Vista PEAK
Other selections: Shaylee Beefus (OH), sr., Kaylah Lewis (S), soph., Tori Morales (Libero), jr., Lily Pierce (Opp), soph. and Ke’ala Wright (MH), soph., Brighton; Taylor Bartell (Utility), soph. and Morgan Jackson (MH), jr., Prairie View; Meme Chhay (OH), soph. Westminster
Coach of the Year: Doug Walker, Rangeview
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Akolde Redgebol (OH), jr., Aurora Central; Laurel Ristvey (Opp), sr., Gateway; Gloria Castruita (S), sr., Alondra Gonzalez (Libero), jr. and Mariah Greenwell (MH), sr., Hinkley; Kourtney Grunlien (Libero), sr., Rangeview; Lindsay Fernandez (Utility), fr., Vista PEAK
Other selections: Shelby Hernandez (Utility), fr., Brighton; Jazmine Chavez (OH), jr., Allison Maisells (MH), jr. and Kai Padilla (Opp), soph., Northglenn; Maya Baca (Libero), sr., Dylann Balaun (S), sr. and Morgan Johnson (MH), jr., Prairie View; Kay Tarbell (Utility/Opp), sr., Thornton
HONORABLE MENTION
Aurora selections: Nina Lewis-Langford (MH), jr. and Jessica Torones (S), sr., Aurora Central; Michaela Dhainin (S), sr. Megan Gieseke (MH), sr. and Rachel Kusner (Libero), sr., Gateway; Ryan Nelson (MH), jr., Rangeview; Holly Edwards (Libero), jr., Lindsay Fernandez (S), fr., Alyssa George (OH), fr., Angie Rivera (MH), jr. and Jadyn Wangaard (OH), jr., Vista PEAK
Other selections: Lili Valdez (MH), jr. and Jennifer Zarate (Utility), soph., Adams City; Isa Padilla (Libero/Utility), sr., Northglenn; Kaylyn Gee (OH), Prairie View; Elissa Garduno (Libero), sr., Sydney Hoyt (Opp), sr., Malena Schoeni (S), sr. and Jamie Torres (Libero), sr., Thornton