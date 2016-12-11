Volleyball: 2016 All-Continental League teams

Regis Jesuit senior libero Jenna Heinemeyer was voted onto the All-Continental League second team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Regis Jesuit) and others on the All-Continental League teams for the 2016 volleyball season as picked by league coaches:

Regis Jesuit senior Alex Osredker, bottom, made the All-Continental League second team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Other selections: Lauren Lowry, jr., Leanne Lowry, fr. and Katie Menz, jr., Castle View; Makenna Davis, sr., Ava Larkin, sr. and Jasmine Schmidt, sr., Chaparral; Melissa Evans, sr. and Kelsie Minkowski, jr., Highlands Ranch; Hannah Haveman, sr. and Katie Turner, sr., Legend; Skyler Clements, sr., Annie Ell, sr., Amanda Keller, jr., Sam Novak, jr. and Alyssa Oswald, sr., Mountain Vista; Taylor Kassel, sr., Ponderosa; Reven Bradbury, sr., Riley Bradbury, sr., Keeley Davis, jr., Harley Freeseman, sr., Kendall Hanak, sr., Skylar Lane, sr. and Lacey Zadra, sr., Rock Canyon; Madi Kimble, sr., ThunderRidge

Coach of the Year: Angela Nylund-Hanson, Rock Canyon. Sportsmanship Team(s): Chaparral, Douglas County

Regis Jesuit junior Noelle Cahill played her way onto the All-Continental league second team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Noelle Cahill, jr., Jenna Heinemeyer, sr. and Alex Osredker, sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Rylie Pattison, sr., Castle View; Noelle Knutsen, jr., Chaparral; Melanee Bauer, jr. and Jessika Linnemeyer, jr., Douglas County; Haley Driscoll, sr. and Sydney Larson, jr., Heritage; Amaya Bross, sr., Lauren Closs, sr. and Allison Conor, jr., Highlands Ranch; Kayleigh Thompson, sr., Legend; Hunter Barker, sr., Abigail Hildebrand, jr., Keilani Hiller, sr. and Taylor Weible, soph., Ponderosa; Maddy Metcalif, sr., Rock Canyon; Sarah Cavanaugh, jr., ThunderRidge

HONORABLE MENTION



Aurora selections: Carly Schwulst, sr. and Kasandra Sturges, sr., Regis Jesuit