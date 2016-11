Volleyball: Final 2016 Class 5A state tournament results

DENVER | Final results from the 2016 Class 5A state volleyball tournament played Nov. 11-12, 2016, at the Denver Coliseum:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

2016 CLASS 5A STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

POOLS — Pool I: No. 1 Fossil Ridge, No. 8 Coronado, No. 12 Highlands Ranch; Pool II: No. 2 Rock Canyon, No. 7 Arapahoe, No. 11 Legend; Pool III: No. 3 Fairview, No. 6 Mountain Vista, No. 10 Cherry Creek; Pool IV: No. 4 Chatfield, No. 5 Chaparral, No. 9 Pine Creek

POOL PLAY (Nov. 11)

Pool IV: No. 4 Chatfield def. No. 9 Pine Creek 25-9, 25-18, 25-13; Pool I: No. 1 Fossil Ridge def. No. 12 Highlands Ranch 25-20, 25-23, 25-17; Pool II: No. 2 Rock Canyon def. No. 11 Legend 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16; Pool III: No. 3 Fairview def. No. 10 Cherry Creek 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20; Pool IV: No. 4 Chatfield def. No. 5 Chaparral 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13; Pool I: No. 1 Fossil Ridge def. No. 8 Coronado 25-22, 26-24, 25-21; Pool II: No. 2 Rock Canyon def. No. 7 Arapahoe 25-12, 25-26, 18-25, 25-21; Pool III: No. 6 Mountain Vista def. No. 3 Fairview 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21

POOL PLAY (Nov. 12)

Pool IV: No. 5 Chaparral def. No. 9 Pine Creek 25-17, 25-19, 25-14; Pool I: No. 12 Highlands Ranch def. No. 8 Coronado 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, 15-13; Pool II: No. 11 Legend def. No. 7 Arapahoe 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21; Pool III: No. 10 Cherry Creek def. No. 6 Mountain Vista 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22; Tiebreaker Pool III: No. 6 Mountain Vista def. No. 10 Cherry Creek 27-25; Tiebreaker Pool III: No. 6 Mountain Vista def. No. 3 Fairview 25-21

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 12)

No. 1 Fossil Ridge def. No. 4 Chatfield 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 26-28, 15-7

No. 6 Mountain Vista def. No. 2 Rock Canyon 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 12)

No. 1 Fossil Ridge def. No. 6 Mountain Vista 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10