Volleyball: 2016 All-Centennial League teams

Cherokee Trail senior Kenzie Hendon (8) finished second in the Centennial League in kills and earned a spot on the all-league first team for the 2016 season as one of several players from Aurora programs to earn accolades from league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2016 volleyball season as picked by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

Grandview senior Raychel Reed played her way onto the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS



FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kenzie Hendon, sr., Cherokee Trail; Rachael Perrine, sr. and Lorrin Poulter, soph., Eaglecrest; Alexis Gregson, sr. and Raychel Reed, sr., Grandview; Jordin O’Brien, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Jayden Liberty, sr. and Killy Winz, sr., Arapahoe; Kate Chapman, sr. and Daisy Schultz, sr., Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Grandview senior Raychel Reed played her way onto the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016 volleyball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Makenzi Kissman, sr., Eaglecrest; Kylee Harr, jr. and Marina Schlaepfer, sr., Grandview; Georgia Cousins, jr., Overland

Other selections: Abby Anderson, sr. and Kaylee Rogers, sr., Arapahoe; Tate Eppard, sr., Kathryn Fish, sr. and Katie Sherman, soph., Cherry Creek; Morgan Wills, soph., Mullen