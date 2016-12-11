Volleyball: 2016 All-Centennial League teams

AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2016 volleyball season as picked by league coaches:
2016 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Kenzie Hendon, sr., Cherokee Trail; Rachael Perrine, sr. and Lorrin Poulter, soph., Eaglecrest; Alexis Gregson, sr. and Raychel Reed, sr., Grandview; Jordin O’Brien, sr., Smoky Hill
Other selections: Jayden Liberty, sr. and Killy Winz, sr., Arapahoe; Kate Chapman, sr. and Daisy Schultz, sr., Cherry Creek
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Makenzi Kissman, sr., Eaglecrest; Kylee Harr, jr. and Marina Schlaepfer, sr., Grandview; Georgia Cousins, jr., Overland
Other selections: Abby Anderson, sr. and Kaylee Rogers, sr., Arapahoe; Tate Eppard, sr., Kathryn Fish, sr. and Katie Sherman, soph., Cherry Creek; Morgan Wills, soph., Mullen