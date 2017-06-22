Former Grandview volleyball coaching great Patty Childress inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

Patty Childress led the Grandview volleyball team to five Class 5A state championships and 10 trips to the final in her illustrious coaching career. Childress was inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Hall of Fame June 20 in East Peoria, Illinois. (Aurora Sentinel file photo by Courtney Oakes)

Former Grandview volleyball coaching legend Patty Childress got inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Hall of Fame June 20 in East Peoria, Illinois.

The NHSACA Hall of Fame began to honor prep coaches from all over the country nationwide starting in 1996 for longevity, service to high school athletics, honors and other specific state criteria.

Childress, who was very active during her coaching career with the Colorado High School State Coaches Association, continues to pile up accolades for her exceptional volleyball coaching career that has also included stops in Otis, Palisade, Ferndale and Colorado Mesa University. She was inducted into the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015, just before her final season at Grandview.

Childress coached her final match on Nov. 14, 2015, when the Wolves lost to Denver East in a tiebreaker match at the Class 5A state tournament. She fell just short of a chance to win a sixth all-time state championship with Grandview.

When she was finished, Childress owned a 493-170 career record, giving her a win total that ranks fifth all-time — and just two behind No. 4 Pam Fagerlund of Flagler — according to CHSAA’s most recently updated volleyball record book. She led Grandview to 10 5A state championship matches with victories in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2013 and 2014. Her total championships would tie her for sixth all-time.

Regis Jesuit’s Guy Gibbs — who has a gymnasium at the school’s Boys Division named in his honor — is another familiar name among Colorado’s NHSACA Hall of Fame Inductees, a total that now stands at 29.

Childress’ husband, Gary, retired from the coaching rankings following the 2016-17 boys basketball season at Vista PEAK.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

COLORADO NHSACA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2017: PATTY CHILDRESS; 2016: Robert Marken; 2015: Ray Barron; 2014: Ron Vlasin; 2011: Bob Bledsoe, Kirk Price; 2009: Don Adair, Sandra L. Cole; 2008: Chris Brown, J. Edward Kintz; 2007: George Rykovich, Robert C. “Bob” Smith; 2006: Manuel Gonzales, Ken Moore; 2005: Bill Kalb, Carl Ramunno*; 2004: Donald E. Gatewood, Larry L. Mills; 2003: Don Miller, Ken Soper; 2002: John Martin, John Miles; 2001: M.S. “Stringy” Ervin, Herman Motz; 2000: James Scot Grieve; 1999: Joe W. Sisneros; 1998: GUY GIBBS, Dick Katte; 1997: Warren Mitchell; 1996: Lloyd E. Gaskill

* — Deceased at time of induction