Track & Field: Grandview sweeps boys, girls titles at Aurora City Championship meet

Grandview senior Hayden Blubaugh takes off on the final leg of the boys 4×100 meter relay at the Aurora City Championships track meet on March 18, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Blubaugh won a city title and helped the Wolves to a four-point win over Cherokee Trail in the boys team championship chase. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A gorgeous day for a track meet finished beautifully for Grandview.

An unusually warm day for the early spring season led to some outstanding performances Saturday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, with the Wolves coming away with enough to hold off rival Cherokee Trail and sweep the boys and girls team championships.

Grandview topped by the Cougars by a single point on the girls side and by four on the boys side, while the Hinkley girls finished third and the Eaglecrest girls took the third spot as well.

Hinkley senior Darrien Wells was the big winner of the meet, as he swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes — the later event he won at last season’s Class 5A state track meet — while junior teammate Angel Heredia swept the hurdles events.

Grandview’s two event champions on the boys side were senior Hayden Blubaugh in the long jump and senior Robert Moss took the shot put, while the Wolves won five events on the girls side.

Juniors Kylee Harr (long jump, high jump) and Leilah Vigil (shot put, discus) each captured multiple city titles, while Caroline Robbins’ win in the 3,200 meter run rounded out Grandview’s winners.

Rangeview also had a multiple-event champion in Dawnielle Lewis, who won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

2017 AURORA CITY TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 18 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 153 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 152; 3. Hinkley 98; 4. Overland 89; 5. Smoky Hill 66; 6. Rangeview 53; 7. Eaglecrest 32; 8. Vista PEAK 30; 9. Gateway 25

Boys event champions: 4×800 meter relay — 1. Grandview, 8 minutes, 34.75 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — 1. Angel Heredia (Hinkley), 15.31 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1. Darrien Wells (Hinkley), 10.97 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Smoky Hill, 1 minute, 32.24 seconds; 1,600 meter run — 1. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 4 minutes, 30.26 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Overland (Nathaniel Ansah, Kaleb Chaney, Paulison Fasu, Jaion Colbert), 43.35 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Darrien Wells (Hinkley), 49.75 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Angel Heredia (Hinkley), 39.65 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Andrew Mills (Eaglecrest), 2 minutes, 8.09 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. Darrien Wells (Hinkley), 21.99 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Rylan Wallace (Cherokee Trail), 9 minutes, 59.12 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — 1. Hinkley, 3 minutes, 29.27; High jump — 1. Jordan Robinson (Smoky Hill), 5 feet, 8 inches; Pole vault — 1. Josiah Barker (Eaglecrest), 13 feet, 6 inches; Long jump — 1. Hayden Blubaugh (Grandview), 21 feet, 11 3/4 inches; Triple jump — 1. Mathew Thomas (Rangeview), 42 feet, 4 inches; Discus — 1. Ruben Estrada (Cherokee Trail), 125 feet; Shot put — 1. Robert Moss (Grandview), 52 feet

Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 159; 2. Cherokee Trail 154; 3. Eaglecrest 104; 4. Hinkley 77; 5. Smoky Hill 69; 6. Overland 53; 7. Rangeview 39.5; 8. Gateway 31.5; 9. Aurora Central 11; 10. Visat PEAK 3

Girls event champions: 800 meter sprint medley relay — 1. Eaglecrest (Tatiana Dixon, Mariah Gordon, Maleia Stewart, Hidaya Thornton), 1 minute, 52.33 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — 1. Grandview, 10 minutes, 36.98 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — 1. Bella De Oliveira (Cherokee Trail), 17.65 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1. Dawnielle Lewis (Rangeview), 12.57 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Christine Bailey, Makiya Gayles, Amelia Johannes, Desiree Thomas), 1 minute, 47.36 seconds; 1,600 meter relay — 1. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 5 minutes, 22.68 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Hinkley, 50.42 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 58.27 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Julyah Wilson (Overland), 47.46 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 30 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. Dawnielle Lewis (Rangeview), 25.55 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Caroline Robbins (Grandview), 11 minutes, 53.79 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — 1. Hinkley, 4 minutes, 51.40 seconds; High jump — 1. Kylee Harr (Grandview), 5 feet, 4 inches; Pole vault — 1. Choying O’Brien (Smoky Hill), 10 feet; Long jump — 1. Kylee Harr (Grandview), 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches; Triple jump — 1. Jasmine Blount (Cherokee Trail), 34 feet, 10 3/4 inches; Discus — 1. Leilah Vigil (Grandview), 104 feet, 9 inches; Shot put — 1. Leilah Vigil (Grandview), 40 feet, 7 1/4 inches