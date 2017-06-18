Track & Field: Brie Oakley drops fastest outdoor prep 2-mile in history at Brooks PR Invitational

SEATTLE | Brie Oakley saved her best race for last.

The recently graduated Grandview senior track star competed one last time at the prep level before she enters the college ranks and put on a memorable show Saturday at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational.

Recent Grandview graduate Brie Oakley ran a time of 9 minutes, 51.35 seconds, in the two-mile race at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational on June 17, 2017, in Seattle. The mark stands as the fast girls prep time recorded outdoors. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Running at sea level, the two-time Colorado Class 5A state champion in the two-mile crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 51.35 seconds, a time that represents the fastest girls outdoor prep two-time time according to Milesplit.com. Mary Cain recorded a 9:38.68 indoors in 2013.

In addition, Oakley smashed the Brooks PR meet record of 9:53.54 set by Bethan Knights in 2014. Knights is a current member of the track team at Cal-Berkeley, a program Oakley will join in the fall.

As a bonus to her victory, Oakley won a head-to-head rematch with Claudia Lane of Malibu, California, who dealt Oakley a very late defeat at the Arcadia Invitation. Lane saw Oakley widen the gap between them on the final curve and posted a runner-up finish in 10:01.18, nearly 10 full seconds behind Oakley.

Oakley’s chief Colorado rival, Fort Collins grad Lauren Gregory, finished fourth in the race in 10:05.26.

