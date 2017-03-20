Track & Field: 2017 Aurora City Championships results (girls)

Hinkley senior Teaggan Ilela, left, heads towards the finish line as the anchor leg of the Thunderbirds’ 4×100 meter relay at the 2017 Aurora City Championships track & field meet on March 18, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Hinkley won the event in 50.42 seconds and finished fourth as a team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Girls team scores and scoring results for the 2017 Aurora City Championships track & field meet on March 18, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium:

2017 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS TRACK RESULTS (GIRLS)

March 18 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 153 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 152; 3. Hinkley 98; 4. Overland 89; 5. Smoky Hill 66; 6. Rangeview 53; 7. Eaglecrest 32; 8. Vista PEAK 30; 9. Gateway 25

800 meter sprint medley relay — 1. Eaglecrest (Tatiana Dixon, Mariah Gordon, Maleia Stewart, Hidaya Thornton), 1 minute, 52.33 seconds; 2. Hinkley, 1:54.74; 3. Rangeview (TyJae Norman, Alexis Smith, Livia Sundberg, Dawnielle Lewis), 1:55.20; 4. Gateway (Na’Daisha Williams, Destiny Brown Malia Jimerson, Makayla Jones), 1:59.03; 5. Grandview, 2:02.60; 6. Overland (Auriana Addison, ShyTe’yana Davis, Virginia Edwards, Aaliyah Thompson), 2:06.91; 7. Vista PEAK, 2:10.23

4×800 meter relay — 1. Grandview, 10 minutes, 36.98 seconds; 2. Cherokee Trail, 11:01.84; 3. Hinkley, 11:40.25; 4. Gateway (Diana Morales Cebreros, Markesa Canty, Ariel Montoya, Yessica Ramos), 12:36.48

100 meter hurdles — 1. Bella De Oliveira (Cherokee Trail), 17.65 seconds; 2. Ayana Rodgers (Cherokee Trail), 17.66; 3. Tai Jannt Scover (Overland), 18.37; 4. Tanadeeba Gbi-u (Hinkley), 18.77; 5. Ariel Kennedy (Grandview), 18.90; 6. Kaelynn McCoy (Cherokee Trail), 20.00; 7. Zahla Coleman (Rangeview), 20.52; 8. Semira Mahmoud (Overland), 21.27

100 meter dash — 1. Dawnielle Lewis (Rangeview), 12.57 seconds; 2. Taylor Watson (Cherokee Trail), 12.61; 3. Sydnee Larkin (Cherokee Trail), 12.76; 4. Jaivion Lattimore (Overland), 12.86; 5. Julyah Wilson (Overland), 12.91; 6. Sierra Arceneaux (Hinkley), 12.92; 7. Kierra Arceneaux (Hinkley), 13.37; 8. Maleia Stewart (Eaglecrest), 13.40

4×200 meter relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Christine Bailey, Makiya Gayles, Amelia Johannes, Desiree Thomas), 1 minute, 47.36 seconds; 2. Rangeview (Sophia Bambury, Audrea Fryar, Shynell Moore, Ezi Ozoma), 1:50.11; 3. Gateway (Na’Daisha Williams, Christelle Tshite, Gaveryella Taylor, Destiny Brown), 1:50.19; 4. Cherokee Trail, 1:50.83; 5. Overland (Auriana Addison, Arieona Anderson, Semira Mahmoud, Aaliyah Thompson), 1:55.03; 6. Vista PEAK, 2:00.10; 7. Hinkley, 2:00.55; Grandview DQ (exchange zone)

1,600 meter relay — 1. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 5 minutes, 22.68 seconds; 2. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 5:42.60; 3. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 5:51.39; 4. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 5:56.59; 5. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 6:01.13; 6. Taryn Cooper (Rangeview), 6:30.30; 7. Yaquelin Avitia (Hinkley), 6:46.34; 8. Mahayla Griggs (Rangeview), 7:18.01

4×100 meter relay — 1. Hinkley, 50.42 seconds; 2. Overland (ShyTe’yana Davis, Jaivion Lattimore, Anastasia Owusu, Arieona Anderson), 50.48; 3. Smoky Hill (Christine Bailey, Makiya Gayles, Amelia Johannes, Desiree Thomas), 51.06; 4. Eaglecrest (Tatiana Dixon, Mariah Gordon, Maleia Stewart, Hidaya Thornton), 51.21; 5. Grandview, 51.72; 6. Rangeview (Ayana Brown, Alexis Smith, Ezi Ozoma, TyJae Norman), 51.73; 7. Cherokee Trail, 52.59; 8. Gateway (Christine Tshite, Alyssa Felix-Harrison, Gaveryella Taylor, Makayla Jones), 53.47; 9. Vista PEAK, 53.87

400 meter dash — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 58.27 seconds; 2. Kamryn Scott (Vista PEAK), 59.28; 3. Mariah Gordon (Eaglecrest), 59.69; 4. Sarah Klatt (Smoky Hill), 1:02.66; 5. Shynell Moore (Rangeview), 1:03.55; 6. Erica Knibbe (Cherokee Trail), 1:04.91; 7. Christine Bailey (Smoky Hill), 1:07.04; 8. Myca Thomas (Vista PEAK), 1:08.77

300 meter hurdles — 1. Julyah Wilson (Overland), 47.46 seconds; 2. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 49.39; 3. Bella De Oliveira (Cherokee Trail), 50.46; 4. Tanadeeba Gbi-u (Hinkley), 54.11; 5. Ayana Rodgers (Cherokee Trail), 54.76; 6. Kaelynn McCoy (Cherokee Trail), 55.40; 7. Zahla Coleman (Rangeview), 56.92; 8. Tai Jannt Scover (Overland), 57.31

800 meter run — 1. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 30 seconds; 2. Julie Eoff (Smoky Hill), 2:31.00; 3. Eva Hornberger (Overland), 2:32.06; 4. Emily Schlichting (Grandview), 2:42.40; 5. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 2:43.75; 6. Madison Gibson (Cherokee Trail), 2:45.51; 7. Taryn Cooper (Rangeview), 2:45.61; 8. Teaggan Ilela (Hinkley), 2:48.21

200 meter dash — 1. Dawnielle Lewis (Rangeview), 25.55 seconds; 2. Sierra Arceneaux (Hinkley), 25.83; 3. Mariah Gordon (Eaglecrest), 26.04; 4. Makiya Gayles (Smoky Hill), 26.33; 5. Fanta Toure (Eaglecrest), 26.83; 6. Ayana Brown (Rangeview), 27.08; 7. Amilah Gordon (Grandview), 28.40; 8. ShyTe’yana Davis (Overland), 28.55

3,200 meter run — 1. Caroline Robbins (Grandview), 11 minutes, 53.79 seconds; 2. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 12:00.59; 3. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 12:12.93; 4. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 12:59.42; 5. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 13:08.84; 6. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 13:09.69; 7. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 13:38.06; 8. Cynthia Cruz (Hinkley), 13:59.69

4×400 meter relay — 1. Hinkley, 4 minutes, 51.40 seconds; 2. Overland (Fariza Akmalara, Darielle Anderson, Eva Hornberger, Gabriella Shead), 4:53.76; Cherokee Trail DNF; Vista PEAK DQ; Smoky Hill DQ

High jump — 1. Kylee Harr (Grandview), 5 feet, 4 inches; 2. Livia Sundberg (Rangeview), 5-3; 3. Mikayla Jones (Vista PEAK), 5-0; 4. Simone Cade (Grandview), 4-6; 5. Ariel Kennedy (Grandview), 4-6; 6. Malia Jimerson (Gateway), 4-4; 7. Bella De Oliviera (Cherokee Trail), 4-4; T8. Jayla Lindsey (Smoky Hill), 4-2; T8. Ruby Walker (Smoky Hill), 4-2

Pole vault — 1. Choying O’Brien (Smoky Hill), 10 feet; 2. Carlie Andrie (Smoky Hill), 9-0; 3. Katelyn Proctor (Grandview), 8-0; 4. Maya Rawlinson (Hinkley), 7-0; 5. Lily Williams (Grandview), 6-6; T6. Sadie Porter (Grandview), 6-0; T6. Sarah Costello (Grandview), 6-0; 7. Tatyanna Iberra Valencia (Cherokee Trail), 4-0

Long jump — 1. Kylee Harr (Grandview), 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches; 2. Kierra Arceneaux (Hinkley), 17-2 3/4; 3. Julyah Wilson (Overland), 16-11 3/4; 4. Chian DeLoach (Cherokee Trail), 16-2 3/4; 5. Destiny Brown (Gateway), 16-1 3/4; 6. Jasmine Blount (Cherokee Trail), 15-11; 7. Raina Branch (Vista PEAK), 15-5 3/4; 8. Auriana Addison (Overland), 14-11 3/4

Triple jump — 1. Jasmine Blount (Cherokee Trail), 34 feet, 10 3/4 inches; 2. Jaivion Lattimore (Overland), 32-11 1/2; 3. Anastasia Owusu (Overland), 32-4 1/4; 4. Mariah Greenwell (Hinkley), 31-3; 5. Azariah Hollins (Hinkley), 30-11 1/2; 6. Desiree Thomas (Smoky Hill), 30-10 3/4; 7. Jazman Famber (Hinkley), 30-4 3/4; 8. Malia Jimerson (Gateway), 30-4 1/2

Discus — 1. Leilah Vigil (Grandview), 104 feet, 9 inches; 2. Kayla Ahrens (Cherokee Trail), 88-5; 3. Eva West (Hinkley), 86-4; 4. Erica Paul (Vista PEAK), 84-0; 5. Sonoma Olson (Cherokee Trail), 83-6; 6. Lauren Harper (Overland), 80-0; 7. Michaela Conway (Overland), 78-7; 8. Alli Powell (Rangeview), 78-2

Shot put — 1. Leilah Vigil (Grandview), 40 feet, 7 1/4 inches; 2. Alexis Gregson (Cherokee Trail), 31-9; 3. Michaela Conway (Overland), 30-6; 4. Eva West (Hinkley), 29-7 3/4; 5. Sonoma Olson (Cherokee Trail), 29-6 1/2; 6. Erica Paul (Vista PEAK), 29-3; 7. Zoe Preskorn (Grandview), 28-7; 8. Gabby Beckman (Grandview), 28-6 1/4