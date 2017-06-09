From left, Hinkley senior Darrien Wells and juniors Casey Sharpe, Angel Heredia and Oscar Sarabia pose for a picture with a Colorado flag after they ran the top time in the state regardless of classification to win the Class 5A boys 4×200 meter relay at the state meet on May 20, 2017. at Jeffco Stadium. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and athletes won one team state championship and 11 individual titles during the 2017 spring prep sports season. Here’s an in-depth look at Hinkley’s Casey Sharpe, Oscar Sarabia, Angel Heredia and Darrien Wells, the Class 5A boys 4×200 meter relay state champions:

Hinkley senior Darrien Wells lets out a yell after the Thunderbirds won the Class 5A boys 4×200 meter relay at the 5A state track meet on May 20, 2017, at Jeffco Stadium. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Coming into the 2017 season, Hinkley coach Chris Carhart had a new need for strategy for his team in the wake of a 2016 campaign the saw the Thunderbirds finish third in the standings at last season’s Class 5A boys state track meet. Coming that close to a state championship and returning as much talent as he did — including state champions in Darrien Wells and Angel Heredia — Carhart believed the best strategy was to spend most of the season getting as many individuals qualified for the state meet as possible. That meant an emphasis on open events and not so much on relays.

The time to put together relays came at the end of the season and Hinkley did so at the EMAC Championship meet and especially at its own Last Chance Meet — which happened a week before state — where the Thunderbirds were particularly noteworthy in the 4×200 meter relay. Hinkley’s foursome of juniors Casey Sharpe and Oscar Sarabia along with Heredia and Wells showed itself to be a contender at the Last Chance meet, when the Thunderbirds recorded the second-fastest time in the state behind sprint powerhouse Fountain-Fort Carson. When the state meet got condensed down from three days to two days at Jefferson County Stadium due to weather — eliminating prelims in all events — it favored Hinkley as it needed to take down the top-seeded Trojans just once.

Sharpe and Sarabia, who had a breakout season in the hurdles and also showed plenty of speed, got Hinkley off to a strong start before Heredia and Wells used their competitive experience in a championship context to finish off the second half of the race. As the anchor leg, Wells created quite a stir at the end of the event as he dove across the finish line and rolled on his shoulder to bring the Thunderbirds in at 1 minute, 27.25 seconds. Wells popped up, checked out the scoreboard and when he saw Hinkley listed at the top, let out a yell. The Thunderbirds’ time stood up as the best time in Colorado regardless of classification and brought them in ahead of Fountain-Fort Carson, which clocked 1:27.43.