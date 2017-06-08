We are the (Aurora) champions: Grandview’s Kameryn Brown, Lily Williams, Kennede Brown, Michaela Onyenwere (5A 4×200 relay)

Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere nears the finish line as the anchor leg of the Class 5A girls 4×200 meter relay at the 5A state track meet on May 20, 2017, at Jeffco Stadium. Onyenwere combined with Kameryn and Kennede Brown and Lily Williams to win the state title in the event. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City teams and athletes won one team state championship and 11 individual titles during the final weeks of the 2017 spring prep sports season. Here’s an in-depth look at Grandview’s Kameryn Brown, Lily Williams, Kennede Brown and Michaela Onyenwere, the Class 5A girls 4×200 meter relay state champions:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GRANDVIEW’S KAMERYN BROWN, LILY WILLIAMS, KENNEDE BROWN & MICHAELA ONYENWERE: 5A GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY STATE CHAMPS

It’s fair to say Aurora was the fastest town around in girls track in 2017, at least as far as relays were concerned, as city programs won all of the sprint relay events at the Class 5A state track meet and were particularly strong in the 4×200 meter relay as they grabbed four of the top six spots on the medal podium at Jeffco Stadium. Grandview rose to the top of that group — which also included Cherokee Trail, Overland and Smoky Hill — and captured the state championship in the event with a relay mix that featured a little bit of everything, including three members of the Wolves 5A state championship-winning girls basketball team in sisters Kameryn, a freshman, and seniors Kennede Brown and Michaela Onyenwere. The versatile trio combined with another multi-sport athlete — freshman Lily Williams, a swimmer — to be the fastest team in Colorado when the chips were down.

From left, Michaela Onyenwere, Kennede Brown, Kylee Harr, Kameryn Brown and Lily Williams celebrate after Grandview’s victory in the Class 5A girls 4×200 meter relay on May 20, 2017, at Jeffco Stadium. The Browns, Williams and Onyenwere combined to run the fastest time in Colorado regardless of classification in the event. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

The Wolves didn’t run the event with their state team at the Centennial League Championships a week prior when they finished in sixth place, but they came into the state meet with the second-fastest seed time of 1 minute, 42.60 seconds, which trailed only Liberty’s 1:42.46. The meet moved to a two-day, no-prelim format due to weather and that was especially fine with Onyenwere, who battled a hamstring injury for most of the season and had only been able to compete sparingly in the previous weeks. Running the anchor leg, Onyenwere held the lead her teammates built and crossed the finish line in 1:41.12, the best time in the state regardless of classification and in front of the Lancers in 1:41.97. It was the second relay state championship of the day for Kameryn Brown and Williams, who teamed with senior Jordyn Moore and junior Kylee Harr to win the 800 meter sprint medley relay title.