The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 9.7-9.13.17

Eaglecrest senior Mason Brown, winner of the boys Aurora City Championship race, is one of a number of Aurora boys and girls runners seeking personal best times at the 2017 Liberty Bell Invitational on Sept. 8, 2017, at Heritage High School. The meet is one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Sept. 7-13, 2017). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 7-13, 2017:

• Week 2 of the prep football season begins Sept. 7 with a trio of home games involving Aurora teams. First up is Rangeview (0-1), which welcomes Mountain Vista to Aurora Public Schools Stadium at 6:30 p.m., while Cherokee Trail (0-1) is home to Denver East and Overland (1-0) takes the field at Stutler Bowl against Horizon in a pair of 7 p.m. contests.

• A busy slate of volleyball Sept. 7 includes eight Aurora teams in action topped by a pair of all-city matchups. Eaglecrest pays a 6:45 p.m. visit to Regis Jesuit, the same time that Cherokee Trail plays at Rangeview and Grandview is home to 4A powerhouse Lewis-Palmer.

• Two of Aurora’s three field hockey teams face off Sept. 7 when Grandview travels to Regis Jesuit at 4:15 p.m. The Raiders won 2-0 last season and have been one of the highest scoring teams in the state in the early going.

• Centennial League boys golfers play Sept. 7 at Saddle Rock G.C. as the league season nears its conclusion. The tournament, the fourth of five, is set to tee off at 8 a.m. The EMAC contests its second and final major tournament as well, which is slated to be played at Hyland Hills G.C. in Westminster.

• Six Aurora teams experience Friday Night Lights Sept. 8 with half playing on the road and half at home. One of the highlights of the night is Regis Jesuit’s first game at Lou Kellogg Stadium, where the Raiders will try to beat rival Mullen in a 7 p.m. contest. Grandview plays Legacy at 7 p.m. at the North Stadium in a battle of two of last season’s 5A playoff teams, while Eaglecrest is at Legacy Stadium to play host to ThunderRidge in another 7 p.m. contest.

• Cross country runners’ favorite event arrives Sept. 8 in the Liberty Bell Invitational hosted by Heritage High School, where season-best times are the norm on a mostly flat course with a lot of asphalt. A total of 18 races are scheduled beginning at 3:45 p.m. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland and Regis Jesuit are scheduled to represent Aurora. Most city programs are in the Division I races, which are scheduled for 4:45 p.m. (Boys A) and 4:48 (Girls A), plus 5:25 p.m. (Boys B) and 5:28 p.m. (Girls B).

• The Western Slope Open Sept. 8-9 offers a tough challenge for the Regis Jesuit boys tennis team, which treks to Grand Junction to take on a good mix of teams.

• The Loveland Invitational Sept. 8 offers the first chance for the Overland gymnastics team — a combination of gymnasts from schools all around Aurora — to compete in a large meet this season.