Softball: Eaglecrest, Grandview combine for 10 homers in 21-8 Centennial League win for Raptors

Eaglecrest senior Kailey Wilson celebrates as she nears her teammates at home plate after her home run during the third inning of the Raptors’ 21-8 Centennial League softball win over Grandview on Sept. 26, 2017, at Grandview High School. Wilson hit her fifth, sixth and seventh homers of the season to lead the way in a game in which the teams combined for 10 home runs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Mackenzie Hochstetler now appears in the home run column for her Eaglecrest softball team and she has slugging teammates Kailey Wilson and Rachel Sabourin to thank.

The Raptors’ senior pitcher got caught up in the power-hitting wave produced by Wilson and Sabourin — who combined for five home runs — as she drilled a grand slam for her first homer of the season in an eight-run rally that sparked Eaglecrest to a 21-8 Centennial League victory Tuesday at Grandview.

On a crisp fall day with not much wind to speak of, balls flew out of the Wolves’ cozy ballpark early and often, as the teams combined for five home runs in the first inning alone and 10 for the game, including three from Wilson and two from Sabourin, plus one apiece from Grandview’s Sophie Herrera, Jacqueline Ley, Morgan Quimby and Amy Vallejos.

Wilson finished the day 4-for-4 with 7 RBI and might have had more driven in if Sabourin (4-for-5, 5 RBI) hadn’t cleared the bases in front of her.

The Creighton commitment hit a towering solo homer in the first inning, deposited a two-run shot over the center field fence in the third, laced a two-run single to right-center in the fourth inning to break a 6-6 tie, hit a frozen rope over the right field fence in the fifth and drove in a run with a deep sac fly in the sixth.

Hochstetler — who came on in relief of starter Braelyne Crenshaw in the first inning — pounded a two-out grand slam over the fence to cap an eight-run rally in the fourth inning and become the sixth different player for coach Yvette Hendrian’s Eaglecrest team with at least one home run.

Sabourin had two-run bombs in the first and fifth innings for the Raptors (15-1 overall, 4-0 in Centennial League).

Coach Dave Thies’ Grandview team (5-10, 2-2) sent three balls out of the park in the first inning as Ley and Quimby connected on their second home runs of the season and Herrera her first.

Freshman Emilia Coffman’s run-scoring double staked the Wolves to a 6-3 lead in the second inning, but they wouldn’t score again until Amy Vallejos’ solo home run in the fifth inning staved off the 10-run mercy rule.

Junior Taryn Moan doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day and scored in the sixth for Grandview.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

EAGLECREST 21, GRANDVIEW 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 302 835 — 21 17 1

Grandview 510 011 — 8 13 2

EAGLECREST (ab-r-h-rbi)

Brandee Morris c 5-3-3-0, Braelyne Crenshaw p-rf 4-1-1-0, Rachel Sabourin ss 5-4-4-5, Kailey Wilson 1b 4-4-4-7, Hannah Jensen 3b 5-1-0-1, Shayelyn Allen 2b 3-2-2-0, Mackenzie Hochstetler p 3-1-1-4, Reese Waggoner rf 3-0-0-0, Alicia Frairie cf 4-2-2-2, Anna Keefe 0-1-0-0, Isabelle Coffman 1-1-1-0, Sadie Runia 0-1-0-0. Totals 37-21-18-19. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Braelyne Crenshaw (0-4-5-5-1-0), Mackenzie Hochstetler (W, 6-9-3-3-1-1).

GRANDVIEW (ab-r-h-rbi)

Taryn Moan ss 4-3-3-0, Emilie Coffman rf 2-1-1-2, Jacqueline Ley 1b 4-1-1-3, Morgan Quimby 2b 4-1-2-1, Sophie Herrera 3b 4-1-1-1, Elly Smith c 4-0-2-0, Amy Vallejos dh 3-1-2-1, Delanie Daughenbaugh cf 3-0-1-0, Caitlin Smith 1-0-0-0, Lyla Michels 1-0-0-0, Jenny Allen 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-8-13-8. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ashley Vallejos (L, 6-15-19-11-1-1), Marion Schweitzer (o-2-2-2-0-0).

2B — Eaglecrest (2): Alicia Fraire, Brandee Morris; Grandview (5): Taryn Moan 2, Emilia Coffman, Morgan Quimby, Elly Smith. HR — Eaglecrest (6): Kailey Wilson 3, Rachel Sabourin 2, Mackenzie Hochstetler; Grandview (4): Sophie Herrera, Jacqueline Ley, Quimby, Amy Vallejos.