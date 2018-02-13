Signings: GALLERY — Aurora’s NLI Signing Day, 2.7.18

AURORA | Images from around Aurora on National Letter of Intent Signing Day for prep athletes on Feb. 7, 2018, including ceremonies at Grandview, Eaglecrest Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Cherokee Trail. (Photos by Courtney Oakes & Philip Poston/Aurora Sentinel)
Tiffany Harr, mother to Kylee Harr, decorates the area where Kylee will sit to sign her letter of intent to the University of Colorado during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Grandview High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview student athletes prepare to sign their letters of intent during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Grandview High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview senior, Morgan Szaraka, left, and her father Ken adjust a Creighton University scarf in front of Morgan's seat where she will sign her letter of intent during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Grandview High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview student athletes prepare to sign their letters of intent during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Grandview High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Eaglecrest student athletes sit on stage at the Eaglecrest auditorium before signing their letters of intent on National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Kyante Christian, right, and Victor Garnes, left, give each other a celebratory handshake as Eaglecrest Athletic Director, Vince Orlando, talks about the Eaglecrest Football teams accomplishments the previous two seasons, during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
A proud parent takes a photo of Eagelcrest student athletes during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eagelcrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Kyante Christian, center, celebrates the signing of his letter of intent to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Eaglecrest student athlete, Jalen Mergerson signs his letter of intent to Air Force Academy during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Kyante Christian, left center, and Jalen Mergerson, right center, give each other a celebratory handshake as Eaglecrest Athletic Director, Vince Orlando, right, talks about the Eaglecrest Football teams accomplishments the previous two seasons, during National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Eaglecrest student athletes sit on stage at the Eaglecrest auditorium before signing their letters of intent on National Signing Day, Feb. 7 at Eaglecrest High School. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Rangeview National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Regis Jesuit National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Gateway National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Smoky Hill National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)
Cherokee Trail National Signing Day Ceremony, 2.7.18. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)