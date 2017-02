Signings: Aurora National Letter of Intent signees/honorees, 2.1.17

Hinkley senior Teaggan Ilela, center, signs her National Athletic Letter of Intent to play soccer at Alabama State during a ceremony in the school’s media center on Feb. 1, 2017. Ilela was one of nearly 90 Aurora athletes to sign or be honored around the city on National Letter of Intent Signing Day. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Updated list of prep athletes by school who will sign their National Athletic Letters of Intent on Feb. 1, 2017, or have previously signed and will be recognized by their schools at Signing Day ceremonies. Please email sports@aurorasentinel.com to submit a missing athlete:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES BY SCHOOL (FEB. 1, 2017)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Emily Bell, softball (Simpson College); Kristyn Bobka, swimming (University of Wyoming); Rebekah Burton, soccer (University of Montana); Desmond Cole, soccer (Manhattan College); Eric Cox, baseball (Metropolitan State Univ. of Denver); Joe Cox, basketball (Doane College); Hannah Edwards, soccer (Grand Canyon University); Ruben Estrada, football (Western State); Taryn Foxen, basketball (Chadron State); Max Gonzales, football (Colorado State-Pueblo); Kenzie Hendon, volleyball (University of Illinois-Springfield); Jordan Herrera, cross country (University of Northern Colorado); Skylar Higens, softball (Adams State); Brenden Holt, football (CSU-Pueblo); Londyn Johnson, volleyball (University of Connecticut); Connor Nantkes, baseball (Washington State University); Nick Perez, baseball (Colby Community College); Sonoma Olson, softball, (Vanguard); Audrey Pickett, softball (Colorado State); KJ Sapp, football (Colorado Mesa University); Bradley Scalia, golf (Johnson & Wales); Courtney Schmidt, soccer (Lewis & Clark College); Zariah Smith, soccer (Fort Hays); Leah van der Sanden, volleyball (Illinois Institute of Technology); Josh Zambrano, football (Colorado Mesa University)

EAGLECREST: Rylee Atteberry, soccer (Coastal Carolina University); Quentin Bowen, football (Colorado Mesa University); Elijah Brockman, football (Air Force Academy)

GRANDVIEW: Hayden Blubaugh, football (North Dakota); Terran Caldwell, softball (Fort Hays); Rhys DeSota, soccer (Stanford); Tyson Hays, baseball (Illinois State); Jessica Hixson, soccer (University of Utah); Jennica Johnson, soccer (Nebraska Wesleyan); Gunnar Lamphere, football (CSU-Pueblo); Carson Mandrell, football (Western State); Taylor Parker, soccer (University of Denver); Robert Moss, football (University of Northern Colorado); Brie Oakley, cross country/track (University of California, Berkeley); Michaela Onyenwere, basketball (UCLA); Raychel Reed, volleyball (Hutchinson Community College); Marina Schlaepfer, volleyball (Caldwell University); Matt Smith, soccer (Missouri Baptist University)

HINKLEY: Teaggan Ilela, soccer (Alabama State)

RANGEVIEW: Aaron Reed, football (Colorado Mesa University); Alejandro Segura, football (Nebraska Wesleyan); AJ Thomas, football (Washburn University); Clinton Thomas, football (Colorado Mesa University)

REGIS JESUIT: BOYS DIVISION — Cade Alcock, ice hockey (Calgary Canucks); Quentin Birch, lacrosse (Hobart College); Sam Bornhorst, football (John Carroll University) Austin Chouinard, baseball (South Mountain Junior College); Alec Hamilton, football (Air Force Academy); Noah Hilt, soccer (Southern Methodist University); Jimmy Holinger, baseball (Metropolitan State Univ. of Denver); Braden Host, lacrosse (Air Force Academy); Will Kulick, football (Drake University); Zach Meade, football (Benedictine College); Kyle Nelson, ice hockey (Calgary Canucks); Erich Nuss, tennis (University of St. Thomas); Caleb Sloan, baseball (Texas Christian University); Joey Soran, lacrosse (Penn State); Mac Tezak, lacrosse (University of Denver); Cameron Weese, swimming (Xavier); Jack Weigand, lacrosse (West Point); Tyler Zhang, golf (Regis University); GIRLS DIVISION — Hannah Davis, soccer (Colorado Mesa University); Karli Eheart, soccer (Colorado State); Jennae Fredericks, swimming (Colorado State); Caroline Lewis, soccer (Spring Hill); Gabby McWilliams, soccer (Santa Clara); Sydney Pulver, soccer (Washington State)

SMOKY HILL: Karson Avila, football (Chadron State); Ryan Campbell, football (Augsburg College); Slawomir Glowacki, volleyball (Wittenberg); Emily Goodson, soccer (Creighton); Makayla Hernandez, soccer (Black Hills State); Brittney Lewis, soccer (University of Denver); Donavan Maurelli, lacrosse (Madonna University); Maggie Pearson, soccer (University of St. Thomas); Maddie Reiakvam, soccer (Buena Vista University); Isaiah Sanford, track (Chadron State); Brooke Sosa, soccer (Idaho); Padraic Walsh, baseball (Dodge City Community College); Maurice Wyatt, football (Chadron State)

VISTA PEAK: Elijah Reed, football (CSU-Pueblo)