Signings: Aurora National Letter of Intent signees/honorees, 2.7.18

From left, Taylor Burns, Ravyn Burns, Michelle Gonzales Hernandez, Tyler Greco and Natalie Rotondo pose before Smoky Hill’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 7, 2018. Ceremonies were held all over Aurora to honor the signings of more than 100 prep athletes in a wide variety of sports. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A list of signees/honorees by school at ceremonies across the city on National Letter of Intent Signing Day, Feb. 7, 2018. Some athletes signed in the early period and some will sign later, but were included in their school’s larger ceremony. For any additions, email sports@aurorasentinelcom.

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES (FEB. 7, 2018)

AURORA CENTRAL: Chris Parrish, football, CSU-Pueblo

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Jake Barber, baseball, Garden City C.C.; Deondre Barfield, basketball, Lamar C.C.; Elyse Bartelmey, cross country, Coe College; Kaitlyn Emmons, soccer, West Virginia Wesleyan; Emilie Filloon, softball, Otero J.C.; Alesia Garcia, soccer, University of New Mexico; Cam Gilmore, lacrosse, University of Utah; Elainya Hawkins, soccer, Southern Utah University; Isaac Hayen, baseball, Colorado Mesa; Claire Huston, soccer, Southeastern Louisiana University; Blake Mackintosh, basketball, Regis University; Larkin McDermott, lacrosse, Whittier College; Megan Medhus, softball, Benedictine College; Haley O’Nan, soccer, University of Northern Colorado; Eva Riggs, soccer, Adams State University; Darius Swanson, football, University of Nebraska-Kearney; Cierra Williams, volleyball, Northeastern J.C.

EAGLECREST: Mason Brown, cross country/track, Colorado State; Kyante Christian, football, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; Corey Corbin, football, West Texas A&M; Bethany Fuchs, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Victor Garnes, football, West Texas A&M; Jon Heupel, football, Western State; Jessica Jefferson, soccer, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Jalen Mergerson, football, Air Force; Drew Morrisey, soccer, Concordia University; Arcye Salgado, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Hector Salgado, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez, football, Presentation College; Mac Shaw, football, Colorado State-Pueblo

GATEWAY: Saul Aguilar, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Xavier Delk, football, Nebraska-Kearney; Perla Gomez, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Sulu Gonzales, football, Presentation College; David Griffith, swimming, Grand Canyon University; Houston Harper, football, Fort Lewis; Daiquan Hill, football, Presentation College; Kevin Traylor Jr., football, Nebraska-Kearney

GRANDVIEW: Jace Baldwin, lacrosse, Colorado State; Ilijah Bailey, tennis, Hastings College; Natalie Beckman, soccer, University of Denver; Ben Boone, basketball, Colorado School of Mines; Julius Carter Jr., football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Kevin Clark, football, Colorado Mesa; Cameron Cooper, football, University of Texas-El Paso; Jaiden Galloway, basketball, Metro State; Gunner Gentry, football, University of Wyoming; Kylee Harr, track & field, University of Colorado; Aaron Harris, football, University of Northern Colorado; Sophie Herrera, softball, Dodge City C.C.; Thomas Jenkins, football, Nebraska Kearney; Jackson Kibbee, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jordan Knapke, football, University of Sioux Falls; Luke La Flam, baseball, Arizona State; Megan Matthews, lacrosse, Campbell University (N.C.); Reagan McCombs, soccer, University of Central Arkansas; Grant Miller, lacrosse, Monmouth College; Colby Moore, lacrosse, University of Denver; Simote Patterson-Samate, football, Colorado Mesa; Morgan Quimby, softball, Montana State University-Billings; Michael Sermini, baseball, Linfield (Oregon) College; Kyle Smith, football, Doane College; Morgan Szarka, soccer, Creighton; Kylie Thompson, lacrosse, Pomona College; Leilah Vigil, basketball, University of Missouri-Kansas City; Prentice Wilson, football, Nebraska Wesleyan

RANGEVIEW: Mary Perez Aguirre, soccer, Northeast C.C.; Josiah Allen, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Juan C. Chavez, soccer, Metro State; Dylan Graham, football, Presentation College; Tramayne Hall, football, Fort Lewis; Josh Hollins, football, Presentation College; Jayvion Swain, football, Presentation College; Jordi Yomana, lacrosse, Adams State

REGIS JESUIT: Boys Division — Ty Coen, swimming, Arizona; Sean Dunnington, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Anders Erickson, lacrosse, Furman University; Jake Heimlicher, football, Penn; Justin Lamb, football, Drake University; Charlie Maly, lacrosse, Drexel University; Brodie Marino, baseball, South Mountain C.C.; Dom Mata, lacrosse, University of Utah; Aubrey Marschel Parker, football, Nebraska-Kearney; Cade Mendenhall, football, Colorado Mesa; Joey Salazar, baseball, Knox College; Nathan Schraeder, baseball, St. Thomas (Minn.); Hunter Sherrard, baseball, Doane University; AJ Smallwood, football, Colorado Mesa; Elliot Steinberg, swimming, Xavier; Tama Tuitele, football, Navy; Elijah Warren, swimming, Arizona State; Girls Division — Abby Kassal, soccer, North Carolina State; Anne Marie Kenny, diving, Tulane;

SMOKY HILL: Ravyn Burns, volleyball, Northeastern J.C.; Taylor Burns, volleyball, Northeastern J.C.; Tyler Greco, football, Hastings College; Michelle Gonzales Hernandez, soccer, Otero J.C.; Natalie Rotondo, swimming, Colorado State-Pueblo

VISTA PEAK: Dudley Conner IV, football, Concordia University; Kierra Cox, soccer, Alabama A&M; Dechlyn Miller, football, Trinity International; Amy Romero, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.; Daniel Smashum, football, Sterling College; Derrick Smashum, football, Sterling College