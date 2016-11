Signing: Aurora early NLI signees

From left, Jordan Herrera (cross country, Northern Colorado), Skylar Higens (softball, Adams State), Rebekah Burton (soccer, Montana), Taryn Foxen (basketball, Chadron) and Kenzie Hendon (Illinois-Springfield) hold up their signs at a National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony on Nov. 9, 2016, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A list of early Aurora prep athletes signing National Letters of Intent on or around Nov. 9, 2016. Please send any updates to sports@aurorasentinel.com:

AURORA EARLY NLI SIGNEES, 11.9.16

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Kristyn Bobka, swimming, University of Wyoming; Rebekah Burton, soccer, University of Montana; Joe Cox, baseball, Doane College; Taryn Foxen, basketball, Chadron; Kenzie Hendon , volleyball, University of Illinois-Springfield; Jordan Herrera, cross country, University of Northern Colorado; Skylar Higens, softball, Adams State; Londyn Johnson, volleyball, University of Connecticut; Conner Nantkes, baseball, Washington State; Audrey Pickett, softball, Colorado State University

EAGLECREST: Karas Foreso, softball, Bethany University; Kathleen Ingram, softball, Newman University; Maya Johnson, volleyball, South Dakota School of Mines; Makenzi Kissman, volleyball, York College; Taylor O’Brien, volleyball, York College; Colbey Ross, basketball, Pepperdine University; Garrett Tisdall, baseball, Colorado Mesa University

GRANDVIEW: Tyson Hays, baseball, Illinois State University; Brie Oakley, cross country/track, University of California-Berkeley; Raychel Reed, volleyball, Hutchinson C.C.; Marina Schlaepfer, volleyball, Caldwell University

RANGEVIEW: Elijah Blake, basketball, University of Denver

REGIS JESUIT: (Girls Division) Jennae Frederick, swimming, Colorado State University; Jenna Heinemeyer, volleyball, Colorado State University; Megan Lantz, tennis, Colorado Christian University; Kate McDonald, lacrosse, Rockhurst; Maeve Moran, lacrosse, Wofford; Samantha Smith, swimming, Southern Methodist University; Kasandra Sturges, volleyball, Laramie County C.C.; (Boys Division): Cameron Weese, swimming, Xavier University;Tyler Zhang, golf, Regis University