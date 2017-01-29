CENTENNIAL | The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team extended its unbeaten start with a rousing 4-3 comeback victory over the Cherry Creek co-op team on Jan. 27, 2017, at Family Sports Center. The Raiders overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Bruins as junior Wyatt Verity scored twice inside the last 1 minute, 32 seconds. Regis Jesuit improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in Foothills Conference play and stretched its win streak to 19 games dating back to Feb. 6, 2016. Full game recap and box score, here. (Video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)