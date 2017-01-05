Ice Hockey: Regis Jesuit skates past Valor Christian to remain unbeaten

CENTENNIAL | The Valor Christian ice hockey team raised eyebrows with its win over the Cherry Creek co-op team in December, but the Eagles had a much difference experience with the other local team — Regis Jesuit — Wednesday night.

In a matchup of teams that skated into winter break at 6-0, the Raiders led from start to finish in a 6-0 victory at Family Sports Center as they tuned up for a championship rematch against Monarch on the same ice Saturday.

REGIS JESUIT

Coach Dan Woodley’s team got a pair of goals from junior Shane Ott and three assists from senior Cade Alcock in another impressive display of a deep offensive attack, while goaltender Dillon Whalen stopped all 16 shots he faced in the net.

Connor Kilkenny scored an even strength goal for Regis Jesuit just 4:12 into the opening period (on Alcock’s first assist) and Kale Lone added another late in the period.

Ott tallied twice and Michael Baer also put one into the net in the second period to give the Raiders a commanding advantage and Dylan Kelly put a capper on the scoring with a goal late in the third period.

Alcock, who assisted on both of Ott’s goals, matched his entire season total thus far in assists. Junior Wyatt Verity had two of Regis Jesuit’s 11 assists.

REGIS JESUIT 6, VALOR CHRISTIAN 0



Score by periods:

Valor Christian 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 3 1 — 6

SCORING

First period: Regis Jesuit — Connor Kilkenny (Cade Alcock), 4:12; Regis Jesuit — Kale Lone (Kyle Nelson, Rowan Barnes), 14:46

Second period: Regis Jesuit — Shane Ott (Alcock, Dylan Kelly), 3:02; Regis Jesuit — Michael Baer (Kilkenny, Sargent), 6:20; Regis Jesuit — Ott (Alcock, Wyatt Verity), 12:05

Third period: Regis Jesuit — Kelly (Ott, Verity), 14:47

Valor Christian saves: Jack Kuzia (39 shots on goal-33 saves), JP Marinaro (3 shots on goal-3 saves); Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (16 shots on goal-16 saves). Power play: Valor Christian 0-for-5, Regis Jesuit 1-for-3. Penalties: Valor Christian 3 for 6 minutes, Regis Jesuit 5 for 10 minutes.