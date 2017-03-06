Ice Hockey: Regis Jesuit, Monarch set to reprise battle for state championship

Regis jesuit players crowd around goalie Dillon Whalen, right, to celebrate after the Raiders’ 4-0 win over Resurrection Christian in a 2017 state ice hockey semifinal game on March 3, 2017, at Magness Arena on the University of Denver Campus. The Raiders will face Monarch at 7 p.m. March 6 on the same ice for the state championship in a rematch of the 2016 state final they won 2-1. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | For the second year in a row, the state ice hockey championship comes down to Regis Jesuit and Monarch.

The Raiders and Coyotes — each longtime state powers — squared off for last season’s state title (won by Regis Jesuit 6-1) and drop the puck again with the state title on the line at 7 p.m. Monday at Magness Arena on the University of Denver campus.

Neither program is a stranger to championship game, as coach Dan Woodley’s Regis Jesuit earned a chance at the title for the sixth time in a 10-year streak of at least making it to the Frozen Four and have won four times in five all-time appearances in the final. Regis Jesuit’s win over Monarch last season gave it a state crown to match those from 2008, 2009 and 2012, while its only defeat in a championship game came in 2011 against Lewis-Palmer in a game played at Pepsi Center.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, look to snap a string of four straight runner-up finishes, as they dropped the 2013 and 2014 finals to Ralston Valley, fell to Cherry Creek in 2015 (in a triple overtime contest) and then fell to Regis Jesuit last season.

In terms of this season, the championship game serves as the rubber match between the programs, as changes made in alignment allowed elite teams to play each other twice during the regular season.

Both teams came away with a victory, as the Raiders (20-1) won a 4-2 decision over the Coyotes on Jan. 7 at Family Sports Center, while Monarch (15-4-3) turned the tables with a 3-0 victory on Feb. 17 at the Sports Stable, which hung the only loss of the season on Regis Jesuit.

Regis Jesuit and Monarch each advanced with impressive semifinal victories March 3, as the Raiders handled Resurrection Christian 4-0 and the Coyotes skated past Cherry Creek 4-1.

2017 STATE ICE HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

March 6 at Magness Arena (University of Denver)

Monarch (15-4-3) vs. Regis Jesuit (20-1), 7 p.m.