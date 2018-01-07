Ice Hockey: Regis Jesuit caps busy stretch with win over Cherry Creek

Regis Jesuit’s Nolan Sargent (8) and Colin Walsh (16) sandwich junior Nicholas Schultz, second from left, after his goal during the first period of the Raiders’ 3-0 Foothills Conference victory over Cherry Creek on Jan. 6, 2018, at Family Sports Center. Schultz scored twice as Regis Jesuit improved to 9-0. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

ENGLEWOOD | While Regis Jesuit hockey coach Dan Woodley wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s performance in Saturday’s victory over Cherry Creek, he marveled at one of its biggest plays.

Just 17 seconds after the Raiders took an early lead over the Bruins at Family Sports Center, they doubled it with a perfectly executed breakaway goal by junior forward Nicholas Schultz that put them the driver’s seat on their way to a 3-0 victory.

Regis Jesuit survived a second period where it was almost exclusively on the penalty kill and Schultz added an insurance goal on a deflection in the third period as coach Dan Woodley’s team won its third game in as many days. Senior Paxton Erickson scored the first goal for the Raiders, who improved to 9-0 overall.

Will Desmond picked up two assists and Shane Ott, Rowan Barnes and Nolan Sargent also had helpers and goaltender Max Harlan turned aside all 21 shots he faced for Regis Jesuit, which will face Cherry Creek on the same ice Jan. 26.

Coach Jeff Mielnicki’s Bruins — which feature a mix of players from Cherry Creek and Aurora schools across the district — had their four-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 5-2. Cherry Creek was shut out for the first time since a 6-0 loss to Monarch in the second game of the season.

Just a few minutes into the contest, Erickson netted the first goal of the game when he got off a shot on a pass from Ott that deflected on some Bruins in front of the goal and found its way under the pads of goaltender Lucas Banks.

Seconds later, the Raiders executed their perfect play as Desmond and Barnes got the puck to a wide open Schultz, who streaked in and scored for a 2-0 lead.

In a game in which the teams were whistled for a combined 18 penalties that covered 45 minutes, neither team was able to score on the power play. Cherry Creek finished 0-for-7 with the man advantage, much of which came in the second period when the Bruins had two 5-on-3 bursts that they were unable to convert.

Regis Jesuit’s penalty kill emerged unscathed and the Raiders were the beneficiaries of multiple power play chances in the closing period. The Raiders failed to scored on their own 5-on-3 opportunity, but Schultz tallied even strength on a deflection for the final score.

Cherry Creek pays a 9 p.m. visit to Sertich Arena on Jan. 8, while Regis Jesuit plays host to Mountain Vista at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 12 at Family Sports Center.

REGIS JESUIT 3, CHERRY CREEK 0

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 2 0 1 — 3

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First period: Regis Jesuit — Paxton Erickson (Shane Ott), 5:20; Regis Jesuit — Nicholas Schultz (Will Desmond, Rowan Barnes), 5:37

Third period: Regis Jesuit — Schultz (Desmond, Nolan Sargent), 10:36

Goaltenders: Regis Jesuit — Max Harlan (21 shots on goal-21 saves). Cherry Creek — Lucas Banks (34 shots on goal-31 saves)