Ice Hockey: Verity scores twice late in regulation as Regis Jesuit roars back to beat Cherry Creek 4-3

The Regis Jesuit, left, and Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey teams shake hands after the Raiders’ 4-3 Foothills Conference win over the Bruins on Jan. 27, 2017, at Family Sports Center. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | Down 3-0 to the Cherry Creek co-op team Friday night, the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team’s undefeated start looked like it might be coming to an end.

But the Raiders capitalized on an inordinate number of penalties called against the Bruins — nine in the final two periods and 11 in the game — and rallied to an improbable 4-3 victory in front of a packed house at the Family Sports Center.

Junior Wyatt Verity brought Regis Jesuit even with a power play goal with 1 minute, 32 seconds, remaining in regulation, then poked home a pass from Connor Kilkenny across the front of the net with 52.6 seconds left for what turned out to be the game-winning goal, which also came on a power play.

Coach Dan Woodley’s Raiders improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in Foothills Conference play. They sit atop the conference with 14 points.

Brandon Cyrus (Grandview) and Diego Lovato (Grandview) tallied first period goals and Henry Raabe scored in the second period for the Bruins, who dropped to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Both teams turn right around to play back-to-back at Family Sports Center on Saturday, with Cherry Creek taking on Ralston Valley at 3:15 p.m. in a battle of teams currently tied for second in the Foothills Conference with 10 points apiece, while Regis Jesuit drops the puck at 5:30 p.m. against Mountain Vista.

Regis Jesuit and Cherry Creek face off again at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on the same ice.

REGIS JESUIT 4, CHERRY CREEK 3



Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 2 — 4

Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3

SCORING

First period: Cherry Creek — Brandon Cyrus (Danny Taggart) (power play); Cherry Creek — Diego Lovato (Henry Raabe, Garret Glaspy) (power play)

Second period: Cherry Creek — Raabe (Lovato) (power play); Regis Jesuit — Wyatt Verity (Shane Ott, Connor Kilkenny) (power play); Regis Jesuit — Ott (Verity, Colin Walsh) (power play)

Third period: Regis Jesuit — Verity (Ott) (power play); Regis Jesuit — Verity (Kilkenny, Ott) (power play)

Saves: Regis Jesuit — Dillon Whalen (16 shots on goal-13 saves); Cherry Creek — Ryan Bevan (21 shots on goal-17 saves)