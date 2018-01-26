Ice Hockey: Cherry Creek to donate gate receipts to family of fallen sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm

AURORA | The ice hockey community has had several reasons to come together this year and now there is another.

Cherry Creek ice hockey head coach Jeff Mielnicki learned that Heath Gumm, the Adams County sheriff’s deputy who was killed Wednesday night in Thornton, was an adult co-ed hockey player and wanted to do something to help the family.

CHERRY CREEK ICE HOCKEY

Mielnicki’s Cherry Creek Hockey Association is set to donate $500 to Gumm’s family, an amount that has been quadrupled already by Dawg Nation, a local organization that has helped support the needs of many in the ice hockey community.

In addition, the gate receipts from Cherry Creek’s game against Ralston Valley at 3:10 p.m. Saturday at Family Sports Center will be included in the donation. A box will be onhand at the rink to take other contributions.

“We found out that he (Gumm) was an adult co-ed hockey player and he loved the sport,” Mielnicki said of Gumm, a Mullen High School graduate.

“We want to do something to try to help the family heal and show them some love,” he added. “Whatever we raise is great, but more than anything it’s about having support from young people and the hockey community.

