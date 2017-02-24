Ice Hockey: Cherry Creek blanks Battle Mountain 4-0 to move into state quarterfinals

The Cherry Creek defense, including goaltender Ryan Bevan, center, shuts down an attack by Battle Mountain during the first period of the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Huskies in a 2017 state ice hockey second round playoff contest on Feb. 24, 2017, at Family Sports Center. Cherry Creek moved into a quarterfinal contest at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 25 on the same ice. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CENTENNIAL | The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team continued to play well at the right time of the season with a 4-0 playoff victory over Battle Mountain Friday.

The third-seeded Bruins — a mix of players from across the Cherry Creek School District, including Aurora schools Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill — showed no ill effects from sitting out the first round as they led from start to finish to move into Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Senior Danny Taggart (Grandview) scored twice and Brandon Cyrus (Grandview) and Garret Glaspy also had goals for coach Jeff Mielnicki’s Cherry Creek team, which is set to face Steamboat Springs at 11:10 a.m. at Family Sports Center with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line.

The 11th-seeded Sailors — the highest seed still alive in the postseason — upset sixth-seeded Fort Collins 3-2. Steamboat Springs and Cherry Creek did not play during the regular season.

Taggart got the Bruins jumpstarted in their victory over Battle Mountain when he scored a shorthanded goal with less than two minutes left in the opening period off assists from Sam Harris and Henry Raabe.

Cyrus doubled the lead just 1:19 into the second period and Taggart and Glaspy scored in a two-minute span midway through the third to give Cherry Creek plenty of cushion.

Goaltender Ryan Bevan (Grandview) saved all 15 shots he faced in the net for his second shutout of the season.

Top-seeded Regis Jesuit also moved into the quarterfinals with a 7-1 victory over No. 17 Lewis-Palmer. The Raiders face eighth-seeded Dakota Ridge in another quarterfinal, while the other two matchups feature No. 5 Valor Christian against No. 4 Resurrection Christian and No. 7 Mountain Vista vs. No. 2 Monarch.

CHERRY CREEK 4, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 0



Score by periods:

Battle Mtn. 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 1 1 2 — 4

SCORING

First period: Cherry Creek — Danny Taggart (shorthanded) (Sam Harris, Henry Raabe), 15:10

Second period: Cherry Creek — Brandon Cyrus, 1:19

Third period: Cherry Creek — Taggart (Jacob Harding, Raabe), 5:35; Cherry Creek — Garret Glaspy (Harris), 7:46

Power play — Battle Mountain 0-for-4, Cherry Creek 1-for-4. Goaltending — Battle Mountain: Declan Rooney (27 shots on goal-23 saves); Cherry Creek: Ryan Bevan (15 shots on goal-15 saves)