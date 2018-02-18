Ice Hockey: 2018 state ice hockey playoff bracket, schedule

Kale Lone and the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team skate in to the 2018 state ice hockey playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The undefeated Raiders have a first-round bye and take their home ice in the second round on Feb. 23, 2018. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2018 state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 18, 2018, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2018 STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Top-eight seeds (first round byes): 1. REGIS JESUIT (19-0), 2. Monarch (17-2), 3. Valor Christian (17-2); 4. Fort Collins (15-2-2); 5. Steamboat Springs (13-5-1); 6. Heritage (15-3-1); 7. CHERRY CREEK (11-7-1); 8. Resurrection Christian (15-4)

QUADRANT 1

First round (Feb. 20-21)

Game 2: No. 17 Denver East (9-10) vs. No. 16 Crested Butte (10-6-2)

Game 4: No. 24 Summit (7-12) vs. No. 9 Standley Lake (12-6-1)

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 17: Denver East/Crested Butte winner at NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT (19-0)

Game 18: Summit/Standley Lake winner at No. 8 Resurrection Christian (15-4)

Quarterfinals (Feb. 24)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Feb. 20-21)

Game 6: No. 21 Battle Mountain (6-13) vs. No. 12 Dakota Ridge (12-7)

Game 8: No. 20 Rampart (12-6-1) vs. No. 13 Chaparral (13-5-1)

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 19: Battle Mountain/Dakota Ridge winner at No. 5 Steamboat Springs (13-5-1)

Game 20: Rampart/Chaparral winner at No. 4 Fort Collins (15-2-2)

Quarterfinals (Feb. 24)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Feb. 20-21)

Game 10: No. 19 Columbine (9-9-1) vs. No. 14 Pueblo County (14-5)

Game 12: No. 22 Ralston Valley (3-15-1) vs. No. 11 Aspen (12-4-3)

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 21: Columbine/Pueblo County winner at No. 3 Valor Christian (17-2)

Game 22: Ralston Valley/Aspen winner at No. 6 Heritage (15-3-1)

Quarterfinals (Feb. 24)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Feb. 20-21)

Game 14: No. 23 Pine Creek (8-9-2) vs. No. 10 Kent Denver (12-6-1)

Game 16: No. 18 Mountain Vista (5-13-1) vs. No. 15 Castle View (10-8-1)

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 23: Pine Creek/Kent Denver winner at NO. 7 CHERRY CREEK (11-7-1)

Game 24: Mountain Vista/Castle View winner at No. 2 Monarch (17-2)

Quarterfinals (Feb. 24)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

Semifinals (March 1 at Pepsi Center)



Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

Championship (March 6 at Pepsi Center)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner