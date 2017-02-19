Ice Hockey: 2017 state ice hockey playoff bracket, schedule

AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2017 state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 19, 2017, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

ICE HOCKEY

2017 STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Top-eight seeds (first round byes): 1. REGIS JESUIT (17-1), 2. Monarch (12-4-3), 3. CHERRY CREEK (12-6-1), 4. Resurrection Christian (16-3), 5. Valor Christian (15-3-1), 6. Fort Collins (17-1-1), 7. Mountain Vista (10-8-1), 8. Dakota Ridge (11-6-2)

UPPER BRACKET

First round

No. 17 Lewis-Palmer (7-12) at No. 16 Kent Denver (11-7-1)

No. 24 Coronado (6-13) at No. 9 Ralston Valley (11-7-1)

No. 21 Liberty (9-9-1) vs. No. 12 Crested Butte (11-5)

No. 20 Denver East (4-15) at No. 13 Heritage (12-7)

Second round

Lewis-Palmer/Kent Denver winner at NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT (17-1)



Coronado/Ralston Valley at No. 8 Dakota Ridge (11-6-2)

Crested Butte/Liberty winner at No. 5 Valor Christian (15-3-1)

Denver East/Heritage winner vs. No. 4 Resurrection Christian (16-3)

LOWER BRACKET

First round

No. 19 Aspen (8-10-1) at No. 14 Battle Mountain (12-3-3)

No. 22 Rampart (6-13) vs. No. 11 Steamboat Springs (13-4-2)

No. 23 Summit (3-15-1) vs. No. 10 Castle View (15-3-1)

No. 18 Cheyenne Mountain (11-7-1) vs. No. 15 Pueblo County (11-7-1)

Second round

Aspen/Battle Mountain winner at NO. 3 CHERRY CREEK (12-6-1)

Rampart/Steamboat Springs at No. 6 Fort Collins (17-1-1)

Summit/Castle View winner at No. 7 Mountain Vista

Cheyenne Mountain/Pueblo County at No. 2 Monarch (12-4-3)

Quarterfinals

Second round winners

Frozen Four

Quarterfinal winners