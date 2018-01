AURORA | Video from the 27th annual Smoky Hill Invitational girls swim meet held on Jan. 13, 2018, with comments from Smoky Hill seniors Natalie Rotondo and Brieyana Walton. The host Buffaloes finished second behind meet champion Heritage, while Cherokee Trail finished fourth and Eaglecrest came in 10th in a talented field (results). (Video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)