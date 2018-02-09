Girls Swimming: Surrell-Norwood, Regis Jesuit aim to rise at state meet

Regis Jesuit sophomore Jada Surrell-Norwood was the runner-up in the 100 yard freestyle last year at the Class 5A girls state swim meet and gets another chance to aim for the title in the event at the Feb, 9-10, 2018, meet at the Edora Pool & Ice Center in Fort Collins. Surrell-Norwood is one of 24 individual state qualifiers and three relay teams for the Raiders, part of a contingent of 51 individuals and 15 relays teams from six Aurora programs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Jada Surrell-Norwood likes the 50 yard freestyle, she just doesn’t feel like it gives her a chance to really get going.

The Regis Jesuit sophomore swim standout really finds her stride in the 100 freestyle, which is what she’s gunning for going into the Class 5A state swim meet Feb. 9-10 at the Edora Pool & Ice Center in Fort Collins.

Surrell-Norwood is seeded No. 4 in both the 50 and 100 freestyles and aims to take down Fossil Ridge’s Kylee Alons, the top seed and defending champion in both events.

“The 50 is really short; I love it, but I don’t feel like I have enough time to get going and feel the adrenaline rush like I do in the 100,” said Surrell-Norwood, who was a very close runner-up to Alons in the 100 last season.

Surrell-Norwood put a lot into her quest to improve on her performance at last season’s state meet, which was quite exceptional (two top-five finishes) as she overcame bouts of nerves.

In the offseason, she added a lot more dryland training and began to run more often to keep herself busy and fit for the season.

The work has paid off as she has hovered around the top spot in 5A in the sprint freestyles all season and goes into state with season-bests of 23.99 seconds in the 50 and 52.18 in the 100.

Regis Jesuit coach Nick Frasersmith has definitely noticed a change in Surrell-Norwood’s approach and is looking forward to seeing her race at state.

“I think Jada is going to be ready, she has something she needs to prove to herself,” he said. “She’s a racer. From the outside, you don’t see that she’s nervous or that anything is getting to her. She’s able to step up when she needs to and she’s definitely a great asset for us.”

Indeed Surrell-Norwood is also a key part of the 400 freestyle relay team, which could ultimately determine the final team place for Regis Jesuit given it is the final event of the meet.

Last season, Surrell-Norwood anchored the Raiders to third place in the 400 freestyle relay, but Arapahoe finished second to edge Regis Jesuit for third place by just two points behind winner Fossil Ridge and runner-up Fairview.

Frasersmith believes that his team’s ability to finish in the top five in the meet-opening 200 medley relay — which went into state seeded 13th — is key to setting a tone for the meet.

With the same two teams expected to battle it out for the title, Regis Jesuit — which has a total of 24 state qualifiers plus three relays — is in the mix for third place along with Arapahoe, Cherry Creek, Rocky Mountain and others. PrepSwimCo.com’s projections for the state meet based on psyche sheets has the Raiders in the No. 10 spot with relay performances a big factor in a shift either way.

Grandview has the next-largest number of state qualifiers with 10 individuals, headed by junior Lyssa Wood, who is seeded No. 7 in the 500 yard freestyle.

Coach Karen Ammon’s Wolves are coming off a strong third-place showing at the Centennial “A” League Championship meet and aim to better their ninth-place state showing last year.

The pre-meet projections have the Wolves No. 19, but that could improve significantly. Senior Simone Cade is seeded to score (No. 15) in the 100 freestyle, freshman diver Catherine Rodocker — the Centennial “A” League runner-up — could score well on the board and all three relays have a chance to move up significantly for Grandview.

Smoky Hill tied for 12th last season and could be in range to match or move up from there with six state qualifiers and three relays.

Sophomore Maggie Robben — the Centennial “A” League champion in the 200 freestyle — and senior Natalie Rotondo are seeded to score in two individual events apiece for coach Scott Cohen’s Buffaloes, the No. 14 team in the pre-meet projects.

Rising senior Brieyana Walton forms a great 1-2 punch with Robben in the 100 breaststroke and is seeded to score in the event, while junior diver Jaclyn Santiago has had a top-10 score for much of the season.

Cherokee Trail finished 20th at last season’s state meet and has been a top-20 type of team all season and takes seven individuls and three relay teams.

State veteran diver Christie Yee and juniors Caitlyn Agee-Keys and Maddie Wilson setting the pace for coach Kevin Chatham’s Cougars.

Agee-Keys is seeded to score in the 100 butterfly in the No. 15 spot and Wilson holds the No. 16 position in the 200 freestyle. Cherokee Trail’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams aim to capture points as well.

Rangeview won the EMAC championship for the first time in the week prior to state and comes into state with two individuals and two relays.

Junior diver Sarah Mortenson makes her third state appearance and sophomore Jasmine Johnson returns in the 100 breaststroke.

Coach Peter Girard’s Raiders

Eaglecrest also has a swimmer and diver in the field in junior Kim Nguyen and senior Amber Smith, respectively, in addition to its 200 freestyle relay team.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA 2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

Feb. 9-10 at Edora Pool & Ice Center, Fort Collins

CHEROKEE TRAIL (7): Caitlyn Agee-Keys, jr., 100 yard butterfly (15) & 100 breaststroke (50); Paige Hickman, soph., 100 breaststroke (62); Madison Houtkooper, soph., 50 freestyle (58) & 100 backstroke (49); Meghan Mai, jr., 100 backstroke (43); Sarah Torline, soph., 50 freestyle (51) & 100 freestyle (32); Maddie Wilson, jr., 200 freestyle (16) & 500 freestyle (31); Christie Yee, sr., 1-meter diving; Relays (3): 200 yard medley (17), 200 freestyle (19) & 400 freestyle (25)

EAGLECREST (2): Kim Nguyen, jr., 50 freestyle (57); Amber Smith, sr., 1-meter diving; Relay: 200 freestyle (35)

GRANDVIEW (10): Simone Cade, sr., 50 freestyle (24) & 100 freestyle (15); Veronica Hildebrand, soph., 100 backstroke (42); Samantha Hufford, sr., 200 freestyle (25) & 500 freestyle (37); Julia Matney, fr., 100 butterfly (42) & 100 breaststroke (46); Alyssa McKenna, jr., 100 butterfly (46); Molly Nankey, jr., 100 butterfly (23) & 500 freestyle (22); Jadyn Phillips, fr., 100 freestyle (19); Catherine Rodocker, fr., 1-meter diving; Lily Williams, soph., 50 freestyle (62) & 100 freestyle (29); Lyssa Wood, jr., 200 freestyle (25) & 500 freestyle (7); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (19), 200 freestyle (13) & 400 freestyle (11)

RANGEVIEW (2): Jasmine Johnson, soph., 100 breaststroke (44); Sarah Mortenson, jr., 1-meter diving; Relays (2): 200 yard medley (35) & 200 freestyle (32)

REGIS JESUIT (24): Carly Behrendt, soph., 50 freestyle (47) & 100 freestyle (48); Parker Biley, soph., 200 IM (22) & 100 backstroke (15); Catherine Bradac, fr., 100 breaststroke (56); Sophia Bradac, soph., 200 IM (27) & 100 breaststroke (17); Claire Brennan, jr., 200 freestyle (26) & 100 freestyle (27); Izzie Capra, jr., 50 freestyle (27) & 100 butterfly (22); Nai Cardenas, sr., 100 butterfly (33); Dani Carr, sr., 100 backstroke (19); Isalina Colsman, soph., 500 freestyle (39); Hayley Cook, soph., 50 freestyle (42) & 100 butterfly (27); Summer Edwards, jr., 200 IM (25) & 100 breaststroke (24); Mia Farrell, fr., 100 freestyle (43); Abby Gonzales, jr., 100 backstroke (38); Rachel Hubka, jr., 50 freestyle (37) & 100 butterfly (34); Franna Hutchens, soph., 50 freestyle (44) & 100 butterfly (25); Anne Marie Kenny, sr., 1-meter diving; Ava Leege, soph., 200 IM (35) & 100 butterfly (44); Ariana Mitsouka, soph., 50 freestyle (61) & 100 freestyle (36); Manna Nelson, soph., 200 freestyle (45) & 500 freestyle (27); Lauren Olczak, sr., 500 freestyle (43); Jada Surrell-Norwood, soph., 50 freestyle (4) & 100 freestyle (4); Hadley Templin, sr., 200 freestyle (30) & 100 backstroke (32); Meriel Upton, jr., 200 freestyle (14) & 100 freestyle (14); Courtney Vale, jr., 200 IM (34) & 100 breaststroke (28); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (13), 200 freestyle (5) & 400 freestyle (4)

SMOKY HILL (6): Blythe Iverson, soph., 200 freestyle (52) & 500 freestyle (20); Katie Power, soph., 100 breaststroke (61); Maggie Robben, soph., 200 IM (8) & 100 breaststroke (10); Natalie Rotondo, sr., 200 freestyle (4) & 100 butterfly (14); Jaclyn Santiago, jr., 1-meter diving; Brieyana Walton, sr., 50 freestyle (52) & 100 breaststroke (14); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (15), 200 freestyle (12) & 400 freestyle (17)