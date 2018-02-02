Girls Swimming: With state meet fast approaching, league championship season arrives

Rangeview is hoping to use its depth to win the EMAC Championship girls swim meet for the first time. Sophomore Jasmine Johnson, second from left, is a two-event returning champion going into this season’s meet, which runs Feb. 2-3, 2018, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | With just a week to go until the Class 5A state champion meet, Aurora girls swimmers compete at a variety of league championships meets.

Not all city programs approach league championships the same way or have swimmers in their usual events, but all will try to put on a strong final showing against teams they competed with all season long.

Regis Jesuit already has a slew of qualifying times for the 5A state meet that runs Feb. 8-10 at the Edora Pool & Ice Center in Fort Collins, but coach Nick Frasersmith could always use more as the Raiders hope to improve on last season’s fourth-place showing.

The Continental “A” League meet has typically yielded eight to 10 more state qualifiying times/scores for Regis Jesuit, which competes in prelims at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School and finals at 2 p.m. Saturday in the same pool.

The Raiders finished third behind Rock Canyon and Heritage at the meet last season.

The Centennial “A” League meet is set for Arapahoe High School with prelims at 5 p.m. Friday and finals slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill all have swimmers and/or divers qualified for the event, which offers another opportunity to go head-to-head to outstanding programs at Cherry Creek and Arapahoe prior to state.

Last season’s meet was incredibly tight between the Wolves and Buffaloes, as Grandview captured third place by a single point over Smoky Hill with Cherokee Trail fifth, Eaglecrest seventh and Overland eighth.

The Rangeview girls swim team is putting a big onus on the EMAC Championship meet Friday and Saturday at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton — prelims at 4:30 p.m. Friday, finals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — as it has designs on winning the league title.

The Raiders have never finished higher than second at the league meet, but hold out hope that they can surpass that this time as they’ve raced every program in the conference with their top lineups and won every time.

Rangeview came within 27 points of winner Northglenn/Thornton last season and return a two-time league champion in sophomore Jasmine Johnson (100 yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke), plus juniors Keaghan Banaitis (500 freestyle) and diver Sarah Mortenson have titles to defend.

The Raiders also hope Johnson and their 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams can use the competition to qualify for state.

Hinkley finished fourth, Gateway fifth and Aurora Central seventh last season.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel