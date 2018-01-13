Girls Swimming: Smoky Hill Invitational returns for 27th season

AURORA | One of the fastest and most fun girls swim meets of the season is in store for Saturday in the annual Smoky Hill Invitational.

The Buffaloes welcome back the same field from last season that also includes locals Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest for the 27th annual meet, which begins with swimming prelims at 8:30 a.m. and diving prelims at 1 p.m. and concludes with swimming and diving finals at 5 p.m.

2018 SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Coach Scott Cohen’s Smoky Hill team finished a distant second behind Heritage at last season’s meet, while coach Kevin Chatham’s Cherokee Trail squad came in third. Coach Jillian Fehringer’s Eaglecrest team posted a 13th-place result.

Defending Smoky Hill Invite champions for the Buffaloes are senior Natalie Rotondo and sophomore Maggie Robben, who won the 200 yard freestyle and 200 individual medley, respectively, last season. Rotondo has won the 200 freestyle in two straight seasons.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

Jan. 13 at Smoky Hill High School

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Chaparral, Chatfield, Denver South, Douglas County/Castle View, George Washington, Heritage, Legend, Liberty, Mullen

Schedule: 8:30 a.m. swim prelims; 1 p.m. diving prelims; 5 p.m. swimming & diving finals